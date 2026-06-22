Success can be defined in terms of accomplishments; however, legacy creation requires more than that. Some selected personalities have achieved a great deal of success in varied fields such as health care, law, digital transformation, sustainability, astrology, entrepreneurship, and leadership. It can be seen from their stories that their success story has been about much more than achieving personal success and recognition. This particular issue focuses on some exceptional individuals who are transforming their respective fields by virtue of their vision and dedication. In our special section, “The Legacy Makers: 10 Personalities Transforming Industries Through Excellence,” we bring you the stories of ten such extraordinary people.

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Pt Umesh Chandra Pant: A Leading Astrologer Shaping Modern Astrology in India

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Among the distinguished personalities featured in The Legacy Makers: 10 Personalities Transforming Industries Through Excellence, Pt Umesh Chandra Pant has established himself as a Renowned Astrologer in India and a respected authority in Vedic Astrology. With more than 37 years (since 1988) of experience, he is widely recognized as a Best Astrologer in India, a Best Astrologer in Delhi, and a leading Vedic Astrologer India, helping individuals make informed decisions through authentic astrological guidance and practical solutions.

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As the Founder and Chief Astrologer of PavitraJyotish, Pt Umesh Chandra Pant has dedicated his life to preserving and promoting the timeless principles of Vedic Astrology while making them relevant to modern-day challenges. Over the decades, he has guided thousands of individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and professionals on important matters related to career, business, finance, relationships, education, health, and personal growth.

His commitment to accuracy, ethics, and personalized guidance has earned him the trust of clients across India and around the world. Honored with prestigious titles such as Jyotish Ratna, Jyotish Bhushan, Jyotish Prabhakar, Jyotish Shastracharya, and Jyotish Rishi, he continues to contribute to the advancement of astrological knowledge through consultations, research, and educational initiatives.

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Today, Pt Umesh Chandra Pant remains committed to empowering people with clarity, confidence, and direction, making astrology a meaningful tool for self-awareness, informed decision-making, and personal success. For more information please visit https://www.astrologerumesh.com/

Astro Ankit: Redefining Spiritual Consultation with Accuracy and Integrity

Astro Ankit - Widely recognised as the Best Astrologers in India Trusted by Celebrities, Business Leaders & Professionals. He is an expert Vedic Astrologer, Vastu Consultant, Palmist and Spiritual Guide, widely recognized amongst the Top Astrologers in India. With a strong reputation for accurate predictions, practical remedies, and ethical guidance, he has earned the trust of entrepreneurs, business leaders, Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and professionals worldwide.

Combining the timeless principles of Vedic Astrology with a modern, solution-oriented approach, Astro Ankit specializes in Career Astrology, Business Growth Guidance, Marriage & Relationship Compatibility, Wealth Analysis, Vastu Shastra, Palmistry and Personalized Kundali Analysis.

Through his consultations, he has helped thousands of individuals gain clarity, overcome obstacles, and make confident life decisions. His mission is to make authentic Vedic knowledge accessible to everyone while empowering people to achieve success, prosperity, and inner peace. He is based out of Gurgaon Delhi NCR, but provides online astrology consultations for clients across India and overseas.

Website: www.astroankit.com

Contact: 9460527439

Dr. Divyanshu Patel: Advancing Holistic Healthcare Through Integrative Medicine

Dr. Divyanshu Patel is an active and vibrant healthcare practitioner, a researcher, and a wellness promoter who is revolutionizing the modern concept of healthcare through Integrative Medicine. Equipped with profound knowledge in several medical branches, such as Ayurveda, Nutrition, Cosmetology, Trichology, Pharmaceutical Sciences, and preventive healthcare, his primary aim has always been the well-being and healthy living of individuals by means of balance.

Being a pioneer of innovative health and wellness programs, Dr. Divyanshu Patel follows the principle of bringing together ancient healing practices and modern scientific theories to develop effective and sustainable concepts of healthcare services. Besides treating diseases, he is concerned about awareness, prevention, and conscious living.

However, apart from his practice, Dr. Divyanshu Patel is also engaged in various researches and educational projects aimed at raising people's consciousness regarding health issues.

Advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi: A Trusted Legal Voice in India's Judicial Landscape

Sarthak Chaturvedi has made his name as a well-regarded lawyer who works diligently towards ensuring justice, upholding constitutionality, and acting on behalf of his clients' best interests. In his capacity as the founder and managing partner of Sarthak Chaturvedi & Co., he has managed to earn a good reputation as an expert who takes on complicated legal matters in different courts and tribunals such as the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court.

Having amassed a considerable amount of experience in handling different areas of the law ranging from constitutional to criminal litigation, environmental issues, public interest litigation, service disputes, and civil cases, he is appreciated as a seasoned legal professional and strategist. He has been representing individuals and institutions for many years without compromising his professionalism and integrity.

Moreover, he does not hesitate to contribute to increasing legal awareness among the general population by informing people about their rights and responsibilities.

Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar: Helping Businesses Thrive Through Digital Transformation

In an increasingly digital first world, business growth depends on more than visibility—it requires strategy, innovation and the ability to adapt to changing consumer behavior. Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar has emerged as a respected digital marketing strategist and business consultant, helping organizations navigate this evolving landscape for over two decades.

As the Founder and CEO of 366 DigitX, Dr. Kalsekar has worked with businesses across diverse sectors, enabling them to strengthen their brand presence, improve customer engagement, and achieve sustainable growth through data-driven marketing solutions. His expertise spans digital branding, social media marketing, business consulting, and consumer insights, making him a trusted advisor for organizations seeking long-term success.

Armed with qualifications in BMS, PGDBA, and MBA (Marketing), along with specialized certifications in digital marketing, he brings together academic excellence and practical industry experience. Beyond consulting, Dr. Kalsekar is also a mentor and speaker, inspiring entrepreneurs and professionals to embrace innovation and build future-ready businesses in a competitive digital economy.

Madhusudan Kabra: Bringing New Order to Office Supplies Procurement in India

Madhusudan Kabra is a Chartered Accountant who became an entrepreneur. He is the Founder of Yosto Venture India Pvt. Ltd., based in Mumbai. His company runs Wisycart.com, one of India's first online stores built only for office supplies, helping businesses of all sizes order stationery, cleaning material, and daily office needs with ease and on time. He also built YostoDesk, a custom workflow system that helps large companies manage their office supplies procurement properly. With a curated catalogue, Centralised pricing, and a Maker-Checker-Approver process, every purchase is checked and approved before it is made. This is especially useful for companies with many branches or offices across India. Madhusudan has bootstrapped both businesses, staying close to operations at every step and building everything with discipline and care. His goal is simple: make office supplies procurement honest, organised, and stress-free for every business he serves.

Dr. Sahil Singh: A Young Global Ambassador in UN Frameworks Advancing Nutrition, Sustainability and International Development

Dr. Sahil Singh is considered to be one of the youngest ambassadors of India globally due to his achievements in the sphere of nutrition advocacy, sustainable development, and cooperation between nations. The native of Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, has made all his endeavors aimed at solving some of the most pressing issues in the world, including malnutrition, food security and community empowerment in developing areas.

Being an Ambassador of Strategic Partnerships and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Intergovernmental Institution for the Use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition(IIMSAM), a Permanent Observer to the United Nations ECOSOC, Dr. Singh makes every effort to popularize the implementation of sustainable growth initiatives and better nutritional practices. The participation in promoting the use of Spirulina nutrition programs has led to the discussions on innovations in the struggle against malnutrition and improvement of people's life quality.

Besides nutrition and sustainability, the activities of Dr. Singh is associated with diplomacy, technologies, governance, entrepreneurship and policies.

Pandit Ketan Joshi: Making Vedic Astrology Practical, Accessible and Relevant for Modern Life

In this era, when people are always looking for clarity regarding their professions, relations, money and personal development, Pandit Ketan Joshi is a recognized expert in the field of Vedic astrology as he is the founder of Shiv Rudra Astrologer in Ahmedabad. His success lies in his ability to give precise guidance through the ages-old wisdom of ancient India.

The main reason why Pandit Ketan Joshi is respected among the community of astrologers is because of his ideology that astrology should enlighten people instead of putting them in fear of future events. Rather than performing complex procedures, he provides easy solutions that make one take decisions in life based on his/her understanding.

Over the years, Pandit Joshi has been giving advice on many issues including career, profession, marriage, business, relations and financial prosperity. The easy approach of Pandit Joshi and his personal consultation have made him famous not just in India but even in countries like the USA, UK, Canada and Australia.

For more info visit : https://www.astrologershivrudra.in/

Unlocking Biological Safety: Meet Dr.Kedar Joshi

True wellness is not merely the absence of illness, but the active presence of internal harmony. Operating at the forefront of human optimization, Dr. Kedar Joshi—known widely across his platforms as Kedar Spiritual Healer—is redefining modern health by guiding the nervous system from survival into active regulation. When the body stops defending against chronic stress, it naturally channels its energy into deep cellular repair and systemic integration.

This revolutionary approach forms the foundation of his work as the founder of The Dr. Kedar Method™ and is the core focus of his compelling new book, Energy Medicine and Neuroscience. Moving past traditional paradigms, Kedar Spiritual Healer blends advanced neuroscience with targeted somatic and vibrational interventions. By utilizing precise sound frequencies, neural tuning forks, and geometric biofield synchronization, his methodology signals biological safety directly to the vagus nerve.

Whether you are looking to reverse burnout or unlock peak performance, his work bridges the gap between clinical science and holistic lifestyle continuity, helping you consciously cultivate lasting vitality.

To learn more about the Dr. Kedar Method™ or to connect with Dr. Kedar for practitioner programs and collaborations, visit his official website at www.kedarspiritualhealr.com

Mr. Bizzee Ruskle: The Face Behind RUSKLE's Crunch Revolution

Brimming with ethos and the greatest moustache known to man, Mr. Bizzee Ruskle epitomises RUSKLE's strive for fun, flavour and snacking.

Crunching and Munching his way through the upper echelons of the leadership, his growth has been frighteningly Rusky.

A corpus of the Moustache Munchers of India, it is said that when Mr. Bizzee twirls his moustache, a new flavour Idea for RUSKLE is generated in the sky.

The Sky of course being where Mr. Bizzee spent most of his formative years fighting the plain, boring, mundanity of the RUSK.

As RUSKLE’s officially unofficial mascot, it gives Mr. Bizzee extreme pride to share this space with 9 other legacy movers and shakers. He is in fact green with joyous abundance that 9 other legacy heralders have joined to share this stage with him.

Come readers, I welcome you to join the party and order away on www.ruskle.in

These individuals epitomize the spirit of advancement, perseverance, and leadership with purpose. It is through their successes and their contributions that we see that success is not just about how much you achieve in your own life but how positively you impact the lives of others through your efforts. Whether it is through improving the field of health care, growing a successful business, safeguarding traditional wisdom, advocating for sustainability or empowering people through guidance and innovation, each of these personalities has created an impact that transcends their chosen careers. As they continue to lead future generations and set new standards in their fields of endeavor, they show us that excellence with purpose can make a difference in the world.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)