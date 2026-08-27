The Literature Times Announces the Winners of Legacy of Literature Award - Season 3

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New Delhi [India], August 27: The Literature Times proudly presents the winners of the Legacy of Literature Award - Season 3, celebrating an outstanding group of authors whose books reflect creativity, originality, knowledge, emotion, and the ever-evolving power of literature.

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With every season, the Legacy of Literature Award brings together writers from diverse backgrounds, genres, languages, professions, and literary traditions. Season 3 has been especially remarkable, featuring works that explore love, identity, spirituality, technology, parenting, history, personal transformation, crime, fantasy, poetry, social realities, professional knowledge, and the complexities of human experience.

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The selected books demonstrate that literature is not defined by a single voice or form. It may emerge as a deeply personal memoir, an imaginative novel, an inspiring collection of poetry, a professional guide, a philosophical reflection, or a story capable of transporting readers into an entirely different world.

Through the Legacy of Literature Award, The Literature Times continues to recognise authors who contribute meaningfully to the literary landscape and create works worthy of wider discovery and appreciation.

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Legacy of Literature Award - Season 3 Winners

- Md Imran Haque for Ghost of Love

- Binoy Thankachan for Legend: The Man Behind It

- Brishti Mukherjee for Serenade for Shadows

- Dr. Meenu Sodhi Sharma for Musings on Parenting

- Dr. Rakesh Chandra for Life in Anecdotes, A Bureaucrat's Miscellany

- Hemasree Koganti for AI-Driven Platform Engineering in Financial Services

- Kayathri S for Cosmic Dance of Shiva

- Mohit K. Misra for Ponder Awhile

- Debashree Sharma for Thou Art a Masterpiece

- Arjun Shaji for The Four Horsemen and the Fat of the World

- Sabitha Sriram for Unfiltered and Undone

- Sankesh Bhayani for The Boy Who Would Not Break

- Devendra K Mishra for The Colour of Forgotten Sounds

- Karan Kashyap for Go Start Up

- Bijoya Sawian for Hill Songs of Love and Longing 2025

- Maji Saji for Pathayorathe Vazivilakukal

- Gokul Kartha for The Third Leap

- Dr. Sonia Vashishta Oberoi for Life, Love & Us

- Aditya Aurora for Formula for Crime

- Ishani Sinha for Kaal Seema Ke Prahari

- Anurag Samal for Mera Safar

- Pritha Mandal for Undamaged

- B.S. Bharathi for An Array of Rainbow

- Dhruvi Joshi for Dressing the Invisible

- Sunil Bhagat for Koramangala Lies

- Sujit Kumar Panigrahy for The Howl - A Tale of Love, Power and Revenge

- Tushar Chatterji for Behind Those Eyes

- Tushar Chatterji for Becoming Her

- Varinda Sharma for Where the Piopios Sing

- Kshipra Moreker for Girl Over the Moon, on Sands of Time

- Michelle Judy for Wisdom Through Words

- Aryahi Srivastava for Anger of a Man Rs Insanity of a Woman

- Om Prakash Havelia for Timothy

- Pankaj Sudan for Sanatan Shankhnad

- Dr. Som Kulshrestha for Vividh

- Kunja Bihari Parhi for Raj Tarangini

- Dipankar Roy for Katha Theke Kahini

- Aishwarya Vikram Nadhe for Manipur Diaries

- Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat for The Phoenix Rises

- Anjandev Roy for Illumination

- Aman Wahid Hazarika for Alter Ego

- Rokkam Kameswara Rao for Gyanamruth

- Chaand Mathur for The Memoirs

- Dr. Smruti Ranjan Nayak for The Cosmic Symphony

- Rashmitha Mohan Jinka for Sights. Insights.

- Siddharth Gorey for Momentary Musings 2025

- Manoj Gupta for The Consciouspreneur

- Sakshi Mathur for Obsessed with Forever

- Pankhuri Rajain for After The End

- Shivank Goel for The Man He Became

- Tanaj Saikia for The Burning Light

- Tapassya Giri for Deception - A Shadow of Lies

- Swapna Das for Arpan

- Dr. Sathi Gopalakrishnan for Varsha Badal

- Pramila Sankarankutty for Chamanpur Village: A Tale About Boys and Men

- Neelam Verma for The Mindshift Code

- Ridham for Ephyreon - The Sands and The Seas

- Dr. Manoj Kukreja for The Space Between

- Soumya Doralli for Those Ripples Call Me Home

- Karunakar Pradhan for Chhabi te Kabita

- Gunjan Kaushik for Shiva: As I Came To Know Him

- Rakshitha Srinivas for Unacceptable

- Anandi Dey for A Window To My Heart

- Priyanshu Tiwari for The Road Never Ends

- Kumaran Sampath for The Soul That Never Gave Up

- Syeda Farhana Firdous Razvi for Please God, One Chance!

- Praneetha Mantha for What We Left Behind

- Meera Kathija for The Cupid's Curse

- Manvvi Ridhii for Love, The Everlight

- Nasir Ali Shah for Building a Crypto Empire

- Chandana Singh for Mystical Encounters

- Clifton Wilcox for Every Cough Was a Crime

- Deepesh Ningombam for The Self You Forgot

- Arafat Husain for Blessing Per Day

- Ishani Sinha for Swapna Granthi

- Rohit Vaid for Let the FRIENDSHIP END

- Anoop Shanker Madan for Kaliyuga - The Opportunity to Walk on the Path of Gyan

- Lakshanya Agarwal for A Book of Poesy for Creative Little Minds

- Soudia Parveen for The Teleporting Wife

- Naveenkumar Palaniyandi for Dheeran: Shadows of the City

- Aadityaa Rajkumar Gupta for Gamerish

- Dr. Rakhi R Wadhwani for ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Control A Ologies

- Sharade Kamalanathan for GRC Unlocked

- Alamkrutha Gamini for Between Sips

- Nikhil Khare for The Keeper of Hours

- Pomita Ghoshal for When I Became My Father's Mother

- Aarushi Dua for Science of Inner World

- Jaya Singh for Soul Without Borders

- Devsingh Balan for Journey to Infinity Within

- Sangita Raje for Light Beyond the Shadows: A True Story

- Munmun Das Neogi for Ahamasmi Yodha

- Abhay Kumar Bandu Birnale for Shaletalya Aathavani

- Satym Srivastav for IAS Ek Sangharsh Gatha

- Paritosh Chandra Dugar for Leaves of Life: A Collection of Flash Fiction

- Pritika Nath for When the Sky Looked Back

- Sanandita Chatterjee for Fireheart

- Neeta Raina for The Sacred Geography of the Ramayana

Season 3 stands out not merely for the number of recognised works, but for the remarkable variety of voices represented within it. These authors come from different walks of life, yet they are connected by one shared purpose--the desire to express ideas, emotions, knowledge, experiences, and imagination through the written word.

Several of this season's books explore deeply personal journeys of resilience and self-discovery, while others examine spirituality, history, professional excellence, social realities, relationships, technology, mythology, and contemporary life. Together, they form a rich literary mosaic that reflects the changing interests and concerns of today's readers.

The Literature Times extends its heartfelt congratulations to every Legacy of Literature Award - Season 3 winner. This recognition honours not only the final published book but also the dedication, patience, thought, creativity, and perseverance behind its creation.

We also extend our sincere gratitude to all the participating authors whose submissions made Season 3 a memorable literary celebration. Every book carries a story beyond its pages--the story of an author who chose to transform an idea into something that could be shared with the world.

As the Legacy of Literature Award continues to grow, The Literature Times remains committed to recognising meaningful literary contributions, encouraging deserving voices, and creating a platform where books and authors can receive the appreciation they deserve.

To every Season 3 winner: congratulations on becoming a part of this growing literary legacy. May your books reach new readers, your words inspire new conversations, and your literary journey continue to flourish.

Because books may belong to their authors when they are written, but once they touch readers, they become part of a much greater legacy.

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