The madness is back! WOL3D brings India’s biggest 3D Printing Sale – Six days to buy the future

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: The future won’t wait. And neither should you!

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WOL3D India Ltd., India’s first 3D printing company listed on NSE Emerge, is bringing back its much-awaited MAD Sale — Mega Anniversary Dhamaka, from October 12 to 17, 2026, with six days of extraordinary deals, leading global technology brands and exciting opportunities to enter the world of 3D printing.

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Bigger ambitions. Bolder ideas. More accessible technology. And six days to make your move.

Positioned as India’s Biggest 3D Printing Sale, MAD Sale 2.0 brings together leading global brands including Bambu Lab, Creality, ELEGOO, Snapmaker and Anycubic, with exciting offers across 3D printers, 3D scanners, laser engravers, filaments, accessories and combo packages.

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Available at WOL3D stores and online at www.wol3d.com, this six-day shopping extravaganza is for anyone who believes the next big opportunity belongs to those ready to create it.

DON’T JUST BUY A PRODUCT. INVEST IN WHAT YOU CAN CREATE.

Imagine designing a product at home, bringing it to life, and creating customized toys for your children. Developing prototypes for your next business idea. Learning a future-ready skill and or starting a small business with the power to manufacture products on demand.

That is the promise of 3D printing.

Until recently, advanced manufacturing technology was largely associated with factories, laboratories and large corporations. Today, desktop 3D printing is opening new possibilities for homes, schools, colleges, design studios, entrepreneurs and businesses.

WOL3D wants every Indian to see a 3D printer not merely as a machine, but as a tool for imagination, innovation and income generation.

Through MAD Sale 2.0, WOL3D aims to make this technology more accessible to first-time buyers, existing users and aspiring entrepreneurs. Because the real value of a 3D printer is not just what it costs today, it is what you may be able to create with it tomorrow.

The next toy brand could begin in your home. The next product innovation could start on your desk. The next business could begin with one idea and one 3D printer.

Why wait for the future when you can start building it?

GLOBAL BRANDS. BIG-TICKET DEALS. SIX DAYS OF MADNESS.

For six days only, MAD Sale 2.0 brings together some of the most recognised names in the global 3D printing ecosystem under one nationwide celebration.

Customers can explore:

* Up to 60% OFF on select products across categories, subject to applicable offers and availability.

* Up to 15% OFF on 3D printers.

* Up to 12% OFF on 3D scanners.

* Up to 15% OFF on laser engravers.

* Exciting combo offers and additional deals across participating products.

Offers may vary by product, brand and sales channel. Terms and conditions apply.

Whether you are buying your first 3D printer, upgrading to a faster, more advanced machine, exploring 3D scanning, entering laser engraving, or equipping your business for the next phase of growth, MAD Sale offers a chance to explore advanced technology at compelling prices.

From beginners discovering the magic of their first creation to professionals looking to expand their capabilities, the possibilities are endless.

Your ideas are limitless. Now, your entry into 3D printing can be more accessible.

FROM FACTORIES TO FAMILIES: A REVOLUTION WOL3D WANTS EVERY INDIAN TO EXPERIENCE

For WOL3D, the mission has always extended beyond selling machines.

Over the years, the company has worked to build a broader 3D printing ecosystem in India — bringing together hardware, materials, accessories, training, service and support to help more people discover and adopt the technology.

Its vision is ambitious: move 3D printing beyond traditional manufacturing and into everyday life.

A student should be able to turn a classroom concept into a physical model. A designer should be able to test an idea without depending entirely on external manufacturing. A small entrepreneur should be able to experiment with products before scaling up. And a family should be able to discover a new world of creativity together.

This is the larger opportunity WOL3D sees in consumer 3D printing.

The company believes wider access to the technology can nurture innovation, encourage entrepreneurship, support product development, and create new possibilities for India’s maker community.

One machine can enable thousands of ideas. One idea can become a product. And one product can become a business.

That is why MAD Sale is about more than a temporary price reduction. It is about encouraging more Indians to take their first step into a technology that can shape how products are imagined, designed and made.

WOL3D’s long-term aspiration is simple yet powerful: a 3D printer in every home, an innovator in every family, and a stronger 3D printing ecosystem across India.

THE NEXT GENERATION OF ENTREPRENEURS MAY BE SITTING AT HOME RIGHT NOW

India’s next generation will need more than the ability to consume technology. It will need the confidence to build with it.

3D printing offers a hands-on way to explore design, engineering, problem-solving, prototyping and product development. For students and young creators, it can make learning more tangible. For aspiring entrepreneurs, it can offer a way to test product ideas. For established businesses, it can support prototyping, customisation and selected low-volume production needs.

The possibilities depend on the machine, materials, skills, and application—but the opportunity to start exploring is here today.

WOL3D’s MAD Sale invites you to take that first step.

Don’t wait until everyone around you has started creating. Discover the technology. Learn the skill. Experiment with your ideas. Build something of your own.

Because the biggest opportunity may not be in buying what the future produces — but in learning how to produce it yourself.

SIX DAYS. ONE NATIONWIDE SALE. ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES.

MAD Sale 2.0 will run from October 12 to 17, 2026, across WOL3D stores and its official website, giving customers across India a chance to explore participating products and offers.

For a limited time, customers can discover global brands, compare technologies, explore product bundles, and find a 3D printing solution that suits their interests, learning goals, or business requirements.

The countdown is on. The offers are coming. And the opportunity to start creating is closer than ever.

October 12–17, 2026.

Six days to explore. Six days to upgrade. Six days to take your first step.

Don’t just watch the 3D printing revolution. Don’t just wait for the future. Be a part of the people who build it.

Visit www.wol3d.com or your nearest WOL3D store.

ABOUT WOL3D INDIA LTD.

WOL3D India Ltd. is a publicly listed company on NSE Emerge and a provider of 3D printing ecosystem solutions in India. Its portfolio includes 3D printers, 3D scanners, laser engravers, filaments, accessories, training and after-sales support.

With a presence across India, WOL3D works with students, makers, professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses to make 3D printing technology more accessible and practical. Through its product portfolio, online platform, retail presence and ecosystem initiatives, the company aims to encourage wider adoption of 3D printing and support India’s growing community of creators and innovators.

MAD SALE 2.0 — MEGA ANNIVERSARY DHAMAKA

Dates: October 12–17, 2026

Where: All participating WOL3D stores and online

Website: www.wol3d.com

WOL3D — YOUR 3D PRINTING FRIEND.

The future is not something you wait for. It is something you create.

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