“The Maharashtra Files” Revives the Painful Memory of the 2018 Dharma Patil Case

Mumbai .The Marathi film “The Maharashtra Files”, starring Usha Nadkarni, Mangesh Desai, Nagesh Bhosle, Sayaji Shinde, Veena Jamkar and others, Produced & Directed by Sanjivkumar Rathod released on 12th June 2026, is not merely a film, but a living story of the pain, struggle, and helplessness of the common citizen before the government system. The film has once again reminded Maharashtra of the painful memory of the famous Dharma Patil case of 2018. After allegedly not receiving adequate compensation following land acquisition, Dharma Patil attempted suicide at Mantralaya, Mumbai, and the incident shook the conscience of the entire state.

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Although “The Maharashtra Files” presents its story in a fictional form, its social context is deeply realistic. The central character of the film, Janabai Rathod, acted by Usha Nadkarni is an elderly woman whose land is acquired by the government, but she does not receive fair and adequate compensation. With the hope of getting justice, she carries her file from village-level offices to district offices and finally to Mantralaya. However, at every stage, she faces delay, avoidance, red-tapism, corruption, and the harsh indifference of the system. The acting of Usha Nadkarni as Janabai Rathod is mind blowing and brought tears to the audiences watching her in the theatres. Other artists have also performed next to the realities.

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Janabai Rathod’s struggle does not remain the struggle of one person alone; it becomes the voice of every common citizen trapped in a rotten government setup, rampant corruption, and insensitive administrative procedures. Files do not move, officers do not take responsibility, and the citizen who seeks justice is ultimately forced to fight for his or her very existence. Due to this decayed system and widespread corruption, Janabai gradually becomes exhausted, disappointed, and Hopeless.

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This film is not an agenda file of any political nature; it is the file of the common citizen. Whether it is the Dharma Patil case or the fictional story of Janabai Rathod, both raise the same question before the system: when the State acquires land in the name of development, will it also accept responsibility for the citizen’s justice, dignity, and right to livelihood? “The Maharashtra Files” gives a clear message to the government, administration, and society that the processes of land acquisition, compensation, rehabilitation, resettlement, and grievance redressal must become more transparent, humane, and accountable. A common citizen’s file is not merely a bundle of papers; it carries the life, dreams, pain, and cry for justice of an entire family (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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