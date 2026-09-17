MUMBAI, India, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maharashtra is set to pioneer a new model for how health innovations are developed, tested and taken to scale—one that starts with the needs of communities and draws together the diverse strengths of the healthcare ecosystem. The Maharashtra Impact and Innovation Hub, a state-scale platform for health innovation and quality improvement, is being developed with this vision: a collaborative platform to identify local health priorities, co-create solutions with communities and test new approaches within real-world health systems.

The Maharashtra Impact and Innovation Hub advances Government of Maharashtra's commitment to its "Health for All" goal by bringing together the expertise of government, healthcare providers, the private sector, academia, innovators and development partners. It will complement ongoing efforts by strengthening existing systems and care pathways, while exploring the potential of innovation and technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital health, data, and precision health.

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A key opportunity for the Hub will be to connect the reach and capabilities of the private healthcare ecosystem with public health priorities. By bringing different stakeholders around a common platform, the model can help develop solutions that are practical, affordable, accessible, and responsive to local needs, with potential for replication across Maharashtra and beyond. Opportunities for local skilling, employment, and enterprise development linked to community health needs will be explored as the initiative matures.

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As the Hub takes shape, Maharashtra has the opportunity to become a national leader in translating innovation into impact at population scale. The objective is not simply to introduce new technology, but to ensure that innovation reaches every citizen—particularly those who are hardest to reach. By bringing government, communities, innovators and partners together through the Hub, the State aims to test what works, learn rapidly and scale solutions that improve the quality and equity of health services across Maharashtra.

The Hub will evolve as a platform for evidence generation and collaboration, with the longer-term ambition of taking successful solutions to scale. It will place community needs and local ownership at the center while creating stronger linkages between innovation, health systems, and those delivering care.

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This approach is already being demonstrated through Manyata, The Federation of Obstetrics & Gynaecological Societies of India's flagship initiative to complement the Government's ongoing efforts to strengthen maternal healthcare, providing an early example of how a quality improvement model for the private sector can work alongside public health systems.

The initiative is being supported by MSD for Mothers, which is convening a consortium of grantees and collaborators to support the development of this collaborative model. The approach reflects the value of partnerships in translating innovation into practical, sustainable solutions that can strengthen health systems and contribute to Maharashtra's Health for All vision.

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