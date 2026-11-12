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Home / Business / The Man Behind the Music: Kalpesh Kinariwala Takes Bismil Ki Mehfil Global After the success of Nancy Ajram and Jasmine Sandlas Concerts in Dubai

The Man Behind the Music: Kalpesh Kinariwala Takes Bismil Ki Mehfil Global After the success of Nancy Ajram and Jasmine Sandlas Concerts in Dubai

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PTI
Updated At : 11:41 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Dubai to London

Sufi sensation Bismil signs exclusive agreement for five international shows across UAE, Qatar, UK, Singapore and Malaysia

12 November 2026, Dubai, UAE: Pantheon Art, Culture & Real Estate (ACR) and HOP Events have signed an exclusive agreement with Sufi sensation Bismil to take Bismil Ki Mehfil on a five show international tour spanning UAE, Qatar, UK, Singapore and Malaysia, with dates, venues and ticketing to be announced in due course.

Signed today in the presence of Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder and Chairman of Pantheon ACR and HOP Events, the agreement marks a milestone in Pantheon's expansion into art, culture and world class entertainment.

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"At Pantheon, we believe that true cultural experiences should never be limited by geography. Music has an extraordinary ability to bring people together, and Bismil represents a beautiful balance of tradition, authenticity and contemporary artistic expression," said Kalpesh Kinariwala.

"Our collaboration for five international shows across UAE, Qatar, UK, Singapore and Malaysia is more than an entertainment initiative. It is about taking the richness of our cultural heritage to global audiences and creating experiences that people will remember for years to come.

"Through Pantheon ACR and HOP Events, we are committed to building platforms where exceptional artists can shine internationally, while bringing communities together through the universal language of music.

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Classically trained from the age of five, Bismil has reimagined the traditional mehfil for modern audiences, blending Sufi poetry and emotional storytelling into an intimate evening where music and spirituality meet.

"Bismil Ki Mehfil has always been about much more than a performance. It is about emotions, poetry, love and the beautiful connection that music creates between people," said Bismil.

"To now take this journey to five incredible destinations - UAE, Qatar, UK, Singapore and Malaysia - is truly special for me.

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Every city has its own people, its own stories and its own emotions, but when we come together through music, those differences disappear.

"I am grateful to Mr. Kalpesh Kinariwala, Pantheon Art Culture Real Estate (ACR) and HOP Events for believing in this vision and helping us take Bismil Ki Mehfil to audiences around the world. I cannot wait to share these unforgettable evenings with everyone."

HOP Events will lead the planning and delivery of all five shows, drawing on its expertise in large scale cultural productions, as global appetite for South Asian music and Sufi traditions continues to grow.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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