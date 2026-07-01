The Mantra for a Healthy Life: Expert Health Tips from Six Leading Specialists

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 1: On the occasion of Doctors' Day, leading specialists from Jaipur have urged people to make prevention a part of their daily lives rather than waiting for illness to strike. They emphasized that a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, periodic health check-ups, and timely medical consultation can significantly reduce the risk of many serious diseases. Here are valuable health tips from six medical experts.

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A Healthy Heart is the Key to a Healthy Life

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Dr. Rahul Singhal, Senior Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Fortis Hospital

An unhealthy lifestyle is one of the leading causes of heart disease. Walk for at least 30 minutes every day or engage in any form of physical activity. Reduce your intake of salt, sugar, and fried foods, while including more fruits, green vegetables, and whole grains in your diet. Avoid smoking and all forms of tobacco. Regularly monitor your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. Never ignore symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, or unusual fatigue. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can greatly reduce the risk of a heart attack and other life-threatening cardiac conditions.

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Your Brain Deserves Equal Care

Dr. Pawan Jain, Senior Neurosurgeon, Bombay Hospital

A healthy brain begins with adequate sleep, stress management, and regular physical activity. Keep high blood pressure and diabetes under control, as they are major risk factors for stroke. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience sudden weakness in the arms or legs, difficulty speaking, severe headache, dizziness, or loss of consciousness. Never ignore a head injury, and always wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. Early medical intervention can prevent serious neurological complications and improve recovery.

Protect Your Kidneys Through Healthy Habits

Dr. Chirag Gupta, Senior Urologist, Bombay Hospital

Drinking enough water is one of the simplest ways to keep your kidneys healthy. Do not delay urination, and seek medical advice if you develop symptoms of a urinary tract infection. People with diabetes or high blood pressure should undergo regular kidney function tests. Avoid prolonged use of painkillers without medical supervision, as they can damage the kidneys over time. A balanced diet, proper hydration, and routine health check-ups play an important role in preventing kidney diseases.

Healthy Digestion is the Foundation of Good Health

Dr. Mukesh Kalla, Senior Gastroenterologist, SR Kalla Memorial Hospital

Eat a fiber-rich diet that includes fresh fruits, green vegetables, and plenty of water. Have your meals on time and avoid unhygienic or excessively oily food. Do not ignore persistent gas, abdominal pain, vomiting blood, black stools, or unexplained weight loss. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can effectively manage many digestive disorders. Maintaining a healthy digestive system is essential for overall well-being.

Strong Joints Mean an Active Life

Dr. Dheeraj Dubay, Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon, Shalby Hospital

Maintain a healthy body weight to reduce stress on your knees and hips. Walk regularly, perform light exercises, and strengthen your muscles through appropriate physical activity. Avoid sitting continuously for long periods. If you experience persistent joint pain, swelling, or difficulty walking, consult a specialist instead of relying solely on home remedies. Early treatment and proper rehabilitation can often delay or even prevent the need for joint replacement surgery, helping you stay active for years.

Early Detection is the Strongest Weapon Against Cancer

Dr. Tarachand Gupta, Senior Medical Oncologist, Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital

Many types of cancer can be successfully treated if detected early. Never ignore unusual changes in your body, such as unexplained weight loss, a persistent cough, a lump, abnormal bleeding, difficulty swallowing, or a wound that does not heal. Avoid tobacco, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption. Follow a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and maintain a healthy weight. Women should undergo recommended breast and cervical cancer screening, while men should consult their doctors regarding age-appropriate cancer screening. Awareness, timely screening, and early treatment are the most effective tools in the fight against cancer.

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