The Media Ant Launches Ant10, an AI Tool That Builds Ready-to-Book Media Plans

BusinessWire India

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26: The Media Ant (TMA) is a campaign planning and ad buying platform based in Bengaluru, India. It has been operating for over 14 years.

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TMA has launched Ant10, an AI marketing tool for campaign planning. Ant10 turns a campaign brief into an executable media plan.

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What Ant10 does

Ant10 takes a campaign brief and returns a media plan. The plan spans Digital, Outdoor, Radio, Influencer and other formats.

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Each recommendation comes with a budget, a quantity and a rationale. Ant10 is built to produce a first draft in about 10 minutes.

The plan can be edited within the same workflow. Users can adjust budgets, quantities and media choices without starting over.

Most AI-generated media plans stop at a list of suggestions. Ant10 is built to check whether that mix can actually be executed: whether the inventory exists, whether the rate is current, and whether the recommendation fits the budget.

"There's a simple test for whether an AI-generated media plan is actually useful: can someone buy it," said Samir Chaudhary, Co-founder of The Media Ant. "Most AI tools stop at a list of suggestions. We built Ant10 to go further, so what it hands a marketer is something they can actually execute, not just something that reads well."

How Ant10 works, and why it's different

A general-purpose AI chatbot can suggest a media mix in seconds. It does not know current rates, live inventory, or whether a recommendation can actually be booked.

Ant10 is built on IRS and GWI syndicated data, insights from over 5,000 executed campaigns, and TMA's own live media rate database. This gives it an advertising-specific foundation that a general chatbot does not have.

Ant10 is also different from planning tools built by large agencies. Those tools are usually limited to large retainer clients, and a student, a freelancer or a small business typically has no access.

Ant10 is open to anyone. It works with a chat interface, so there is no system to learn before using it.

Many large planning tools are built for global markets and carry limited India-specific inventory. Ant10 runs on TMA's own backend of 3.5 lakh+ ad options across India.

"A general-purpose AI model can tell you which platforms reach a particular audience, but it doesn't know current rates or whether a piece of inventory can actually be booked," said Srujan Reddy, CTO of The Media Ant. "Ant10 sits on top of IRS and GWI data, and rates from our own database, not just general knowledge. That's the difference between a plan that looks right and one that's ready to execute."

Who can use Ant10

Ant10 is built for two kinds of users. The first is smaller businesses and first-time advertisers who don't have a planning team and need a starting point fast. The second is experienced marketers who want to cut down the manual research that goes into a first draft.

In practice, this spans a wide range of users: a student researching how a campaign comes together, a freelance marketer pitching a client, a small D2C brand planning its first paid push, and an in-house marketing team at a larger company that wants a faster first draft.

The plan Ant10 generates is a starting point, not a final decision. Marketers still review, edit and approve the plan before anything is booked.

TMA is offering free credits so marketers can try Ant10 on a real campaign brief before committing.

Video: How Ant10 turns a campaign brief into a media plan: Watch the walkthrough. Caption: A step-by-step demo of Ant10 generating and editing a media plan from a campaign brief.

"We're not trying to replace media planners, we're trying to close the gap between a campaign brief and a media decision," said Tarun Kumar, Head of Product at The Media Ant. "The free credits are there so a marketer can test that on a real brief, not a demo, before they decide if it's useful to them."

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