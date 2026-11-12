THE MERU SANUR: Redefine Luxury, A Haven of Wellbeing

PRNewswire

Denpasar [Indonesia], November 12: Located amidst the pristine shores of Sanur within the prestigious Special Economic Zone for health and wellness, The Meru Sanur promises an unforgettable experience characterized by sophistication, elegance, and wellness. Offering meticulously crafted rooms and a commitment to excellence, The Meru Sanur seeks to redefine luxury as a sanctuary of wellbeing.

With 184 meticulously crafted rooms, each designed to provide an oasis of comfort and elegance, The Meru Sanur sets a new benchmark for luxurious retreats. Every detail, from the lush furnishings to the expansive views of the surrounding nature, has been thoughtfully curated to offer guests a tranquil experience, where serenity and sophistication synchronize.

Indulge in a culinary voyage at The Meru Sanur, where sophistication meets taste. Explore a fusion of international delights and nourishing healthy cuisine for a dining experience at Arunika Restaurant while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of the exquisite venue. For those in search of a quiet refuge, Sutasoma Lounge presents an intimate space where history and relaxation intertwine. Guests can enjoy artisanal coffee, tea, and the traditional Balinese herbal drink, jamu, while perusing curated books on Bali's rich culture and Indonesia's history, making it an ideal retreat for quiet contemplation.

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Wellness in The Meru Sanur locally inspired services engage all five senses: sound, sight, scent, taste, and touch, ensuring a holistic and revitalizing journey. Taru Pramana Spa & Wellness is a true sanctuary of healing and well-being, inspired by Usada, an ancient Balinese medical practice that focuses on holistic health and cultural immersion. Guests can experience rejuvenating treatments that honor the power of ancient wisdom to heal, relax, and transform, making every visit a journey into wellness.

In keeping with its wellness ethos, The Meru Sanur offers an array of thoughtfully curated leisure facilities. Guests can maintain their fitness routines at the state-of-the-art fitness center, unwind in the resort's serene swimming pools and beachfront areas, or rejuvenate at the wellness and spa facilities. Families are equally well catered for, with an engaging Kids Club designed to entertain and inspire young explorers through creative and educational activities.

"At The Meru Sanur, we extend a heartfelt welcome to our guests, inviting them to a sanctuary of serenity and splendour," said Ed Brea, General Manager of The Meru Sanur. "We are proud to offer a luxurious retreat where the beauty of nature and the calm of the sea meet the opulence of refined living."

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Immerse yourself in a world where luxury is not just a statement, but an experience. The Meru Sanur invites you to discover an unparalleled escape, where every moment is elevated into a symphony of opulence and tranquillity.

For more information and reservation please visit our website at themerusanur.com or contact us by WhatsApp +62 361 201 2000 or email stay.themeru@meruhotels.com.

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ABOUT THE MERU SANUR

The Meru Sanur is located inside Kawasan Ekonomi Khusus Kesehatan The Sanur - lot A2, Jalan Hang Tuah, Sanur Kaja - Denpasar, Bali 80227, a new cluster of Health Special Economic Zone in Bali. Newly built on 3,4 hectares of land on the Sanur Beach coastline, The Meru Sanur stands with 3 story building with 184 suites, 1 international restaurant, a kids club, a fitness center, a luxury Taru Pramana Spa & Wellness, and a swimming pool overlooking the white land Sanur Beach.

In ancient Sanskrit, 'Meru' means 'Peak' or 'Mountain'. The name reflects the attraction and image of Indonesia's natural wealth as a country filled with many Mount Merapi and mountains on each of its islands. It also symbolizes holiness, sacredness, and local values which are also universal because traces of Meru are found all over the world. The Meru Sanur as a part of the Luxury Collection of Injourney – a state-owned company of the Indonesian Government, aspires to be Bali's premier destination, inspiring authentic cultural immersion and holistic well-being. We redefine the hospitality and wellness experience to create a haven of healing, rooted in Balinese traditions.

The Meru Sanur,

Redefine Luxury, A Haven of Wellbeing.

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