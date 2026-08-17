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New Delhi [India], August 17: The Millennium Group of Schools, one of India's leading K-12 institutions, today announced the launch of the Millennium AI Creators Championship 2026, a first-of-its-kind national initiative designed to inspire school students to harness Artificial Intelligence responsibly while nurturing human creativity, innovation and future-ready skills. Open to students from Grades 5 to 12 across schools in India, the championship is free to participate, with registrations opening on 15th August 2026 and entries being accepted until 31st August 2026. The winners of the nationwide competition will be announced on 12th September 2026.

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With Times Now, the leading English news channel from The Times Network as the Official Broadcast Partner, the championship will bring together students from schools across India to explore the creative possibilities of AI through storytelling, music, and filmmaking. Built around the theme 'Sustainable Cities. Intelligent Futures.', the initiative encourages students to imagine how technology and human creativity can come together to build cleaner, greener, kinder and more inclusive cities.

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The championship has been designed across three age-specific categories:

* Grades 5-7: Storytelling Challenge

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* Grades 8-9: Song Creation Challenge

* Grades 10-12: Short Film Challenge

With nationwide outreach, the championship aims to engage over 25,000 students, 50,000 parents and 2,000 educators, while generating more than one million digital impressions. At this scale, the initiative is designed to create a powerful school-led platform for advancing responsible AI, creativity and future-ready learning across India. Registered participants will also receive complimentary access to expert-led sessions on prompt engineering, AI ethics and digital citizenship, equipping them with the knowledge and mindset to use AI responsibly while strengthening critical thinking, creativity and innovation.

Sharing her thoughts on the launch, Neha Vaz, Head of Events & Strategic Alliances, The Millennium Group of Schools, said, "Artificial Intelligence is redefining the way the next generation will learn, create and solve problems. At The Millennium Group of Schools, we believe children should not just learn about AI, but learn to use it responsibly, creatively and with confidence. The Millennium AI Creators Championship is our effort to provide young minds with a national platform where human imagination meets technology. Guided by the philosophy, 'Human Imagination Leads. AI Assists.', the championship encourages students to use AI as a creative partner while ensuring original thinking remains at the heart of every idea."

The championship will be evaluated by an esteemed National Jury comprising renowned leaders from the fields of artificial intelligence, education, technology, design, media, innovation and the creative industries. Confirmed jury members include Mr. Vikas Kanungo, Dr. Sujitha Kurup, Dr. Amita Kapoor along with other distinguished experts, who will assess entries based on originality, creativity, storytelling, relevance to the championship theme, responsible use of AI and overall impact. The Top 15 National Winners will be awarded an exclusive, fully sponsored AI Fellowship powered by TechnoKids in association with Knowledge Hub, providing advanced AI learning and coding opportunities to further strengthen their AI capabilities and future-ready skills. Winners will also be awarded with robotics kits by E-BOT Plus, a uniquely designed solution for Computer Science, Coding, AI, and Robotics, built around the core principles of simplicity, intuition, and practical approach.

Sharing her views on the educational significance of the initiative, Dr. Priyanka Jain, Head of Academics, The Millennium Group of Schools, said, "The Millennium AI Creators Championship reflects our belief that education must evolve alongside technology while keeping human imagination at its core. Rather than asking students to avoid AI, we want them to learn how to use it thoughtfully, ethically and creatively. Through this initiative, students will explore real-world challenges around sustainable cities while developing critical thinking, problem-solving and creative confidence. Our goal is to nurture young learners who see AI not as a shortcut, but as a tool to amplify their ideas and contribute meaningfully to society."

Beyond being a competition, the Millennium AI Creators Championship is part of a broader national AI literacy movement that encourages students to build with AI instead of depending on it.

About The Millennium Group of Schools

The Millennium Group of Schools is a prominent chain of K-12 schools across India that follows the CBSE curriculum. Known for its holistic, child-centric approach, the institution follows the award-winning, research-backed Millennium Learning System™ (MLS™), developed through 10+ years of action research, to create personalised, experiential learning experiences that nurture curiosity, creativity, conceptual understanding and real-world application, while integrating global learning theories with the Indian education and value system.

To participate, please visit- www.aicreator.themillenniumschools.com/register

For enquiry: 87960 61075, 95950 82445

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