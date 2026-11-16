The National Academy of Direct Taxes, Regional Campus, Mumbai (NADT-RC) and NISM Sign MoU to Strengthen Professional Training, Academic Cooperation and Capacity Building

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Direct Taxes, Regional Campus, Mumbai (NADT-RC) and National Institute of Securities Market, Mumbai (NISM, Mumbai) on 13th November 2026 formalised their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering academic engagement, strengthening professional training and promoting capacity-building initiatives.

The MoU was signed by Shri Navneet Manohar, Principal Additional Director General, NADT-RC, Mumbai and Smt Yogita Shrikant Jadhav, Registrar, NISM, Mumbai.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework between National Academy of Direct Taxes, Regional Campus, Mumbai (NADT-RC) and NISM to strengthen capacity building and promote professional development through joint training programmes, certification courses, faculty exchange, research initiatives, technology-driven learning, knowledge sharing, exposure visits and academic collaboration.

The collaboration will focus on key areas such as securities markets, taxation, financial regulation, emerging technologies and financial sector governance, thereby facilitating greater knowledge exchange and enhancing the professional capabilities of Income Tax officials and officers.

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About NISM:

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) is a public trust established by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2006 to strengthen the quality and integrity of India's securities markets through education, certification, research, capacity building and financial literacy. As India's premier institution for securities market education and investor awareness, NISM works with regulators, market participants, academic institutions and investors to enhance professional competence, promote financial literacy and support a fair, transparent and resilient securities market ecosystem through its academic programmes, professional certifications, research initiatives and nationwide outreach activities. Visit: https://www.nism.ac.in/.

About NADT-RC:

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The National Academy of Direct Taxes, Regional Campus, Mumbai (NADT-RC) an institution functioning under the Directorate of Training, has been designated as a Centre of Excellence in the Financial Sector by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The Centre has been entrusted with the responsibility of imparting training, strengthening capacity and promoting the professional development of officers and officials of the Income Tax Department.

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