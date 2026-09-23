THE NATURAL DIAMOND COUNCIL RELAUNCHES AS THE DIAMOND COLLECTIVE WITH A NEW STRATEGY TO REIGNITE DESIRE FOR NATURAL DIAMONDS

The Diamond Collective will unite the industry behind a shared ambition: reconnecting people with the rarity, meaning and enduring emotional power of diamonds.

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Natural Diamond Council becomes The Diamond Collective unveiling a new global strategy to reconnect natural diamonds with culture, strengthen consumer confidence and drive long-term relevancy.

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Shaped by new CEO Amber Pepper following six months of consultation with producers, retailers, brands, creatives and consumers, the strategy responds to a fundamental shift in how people discover, value and buy luxury. It sets a clear ambition for The Diamond Collective: to reignite desire for natural diamonds and convert that desire into sustained demand.

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The strategy connects culture, retail, trust, advocacy, digital discovery, partnerships and industry alignment through three priorities:

• UNITE - bring producers, retailers, brands, designers

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and new voices together around shared priorities for growth.

• PROTECT - strengthen consumer confidence through clarity, transparency and facts; challenge misinformation; and clearly differentiate diamonds

from synthetic diamonds.

• INSPIRE - create desire through culture, creativity and globally connected storytelling, with a clear path to consideration and purchase.

Together, these priorities signal a decisive shift: from defending the category to renewing desire; from isolated campaigns to a connected global growth programme; and from industry representation to shared action, investment and measurable commercial impact.

The strategy will come to life through a new generation of global programmes, including culturally relevant campaigns, a universal Trustmark, stronger origin and provenance narratives, renewed retailer and brand partnerships, and investment in AI and digital discovery. Further initiatives will strengthen evidence-led responses to misinformation, elevate producer nations and create new forums for collective industry leadership.

More details, alongside additional senior appointments, will be announced in the coming months.

A new Diamond Desire Index will measure whether the strategy is changing how consumers feel and act. Launching with a baseline across the US, India and China, it will track consideration, purchase intent, sentiment and recommendation, creating a consistent global view of desire for natural diamonds and supporting annual reporting on changes in behaviour and demand.

The strategy will also introduce a broader participation model, enabling organisations across the value chain to contribute expertise, perspective and support to shared priorities. This will give more of the industry a meaningful role in shaping and delivering the category's long-term growth.

The new identity of The Diamond Collective will be the organisation's public-facing name in most markets, while the Natural Diamond Council will remain its legal entity. The change is more than a rebrand: it represents a more ambitious way of working; consumer-first, evidence-led and collective by design.

Amber Pepper, CEO of The Diamond Collective, said:

"Natural diamonds are among the Earth's rarest treasures, formed deep beneath its surface over billions of years. Each is entirely unique, yet their greatest value lies in the meaning we give them: the people, promises and moments we never want to forget.

"Since taking on this role, I have listened to people across our industry and beyond. Their insight, experience and belief in natural diamonds have shaped this strategy. What I have heard gives me enormous confidence in the opportunity ahead and a clear sense that we will only realise it by acting together.

"The Diamond Collective will build on that shared ambition: to bring the extraordinary story of natural diamonds into culture, strengthen trust in what makes them unique and inspire a new generation to choose them. This is how we will transform enduring emotional desire into lasting demand."

For further details, please read the full strategy here.

About The Diamond Collective

The Diamond Collective* is a global, industry-funded not-for-profit dedicated to the future of natural diamonds. It brings together the people, stories and expertise behind natural diamonds to inspire desire, protect consumer confidence and unite the industry around a shared ambition: more people choosing natural diamonds, more often.

*The Diamond Collective operates under the legal entity Natural Diamond Council.

Website: www.thediamondcollective.world

Instagram: @thediamondcollective

TikTok: @thediamondcollective

Facebook: @thediamondcollective

YouTube: @thediamondcollectiveofficial

LinkedIn: @thediamondcollectiveofficial

Snapchat: @TheDiamondCol

X: @TheDiamondColl

Reddit: @thediamondcollective

WeChat: 天然钻石协会

Weibo: 天然钻石协会

Red Note: 天然钻石协会

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