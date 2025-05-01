The Networker Unleashes Energetic Beats with 'Raula Hai'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 1: Get ready to groove! The makers of the highly anticipated film "The Networker" have dropped their third song, "Raula Hai", and it's here to shake things up! This high-energy dance number is sure to get you moving and grooving.

"Raula Hai" is a fun, upbeat track that sung by Neeraj Arya music directed by Kalki showcases the energetic moves of Durgesh Kumar, Vikram Kochhar, and Rishab Pathak. The song is a perfect blend of music and dance, making it a must-watch for fans of "The Networker".

Advertisement

The Networker is Directed by Vikas Kumar Vishwakarma and produced by Vikash Malik and Sharad Malik, "The Networker" boasts an impressive cast, including Vikram Kochhar, Vindhya Tiwari, Atul Srivastva, Vedika Bhandari, Brijendra Kala, Durgesh Kumar, Ishtiyaq Khan, Nikhat Khan, Bhavini Goswami and Rishabh Pathak. Presented by Gutargoo Entertainment, in association with Navritu Films.

"The Networker" is set to release in cinemas on May 9th, promising to bring an exciting story to the big screen. With its intriguing plot and impressive cast, the film is expected to captivate audiences.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJEZHUjqMhQ/?igsh=bjR0OW96Y2Jia2N5

https://youtu.be/8-9-e6Macbo?si=mTopzZXp-08e-Xxb

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)