The New Era of Fine Jewellery: How ONYA Is Building Around Lab-Grown Diamonds

The fine jewellery industry is entering a new phase, shaped by changing consumer expectations, evolving design preferences and the growing presence of lab-grown diamonds. For Bengaluru-based ONYA, this shift represents more than an emerging product category. It is the foundation of a brand built around a different approach to modern fine jewellery. In around 20 months since its launch, the company has expanded to eight flagship stores across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, while building a portfolio of more than 4,000 designs.

Founded by Himani Yadav, an IIT Guwahati alumnus with experience in product and growth leadership at companies including Ola, InMobi, xto10x and MyGate, ONYA emerged from a personal experience: the challenge of finding contemporary diamond jewellery that combined distinctive design with accessibility. The brand was created with the ambition of making fine jewellery feel more relevant to how consumers live and buy today.

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At the centre of that proposition is Onya Lab grown diamond jewellery, spanning rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants, necklaces and men's jewellery. Rather than treating lab-grown diamonds as an alternative product line, ONYA has built its jewellery offering around them from the outset.

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That proposition has also translated into growing customer traction, with ONYA’s customer base increasing from 1,466 to 6,388, representing more than 300% growth. The brand currently records an NPS of 74, another measure the company tracks as it builds its customer experience across online and offline channels.

That approach comes at a time when lab-grown diamonds are receiving increasing attention across India's gems and jewellery ecosystem. Government and industry discussions are focusing on strengthening India's position across the lab-grown diamond value chain, while jewellery brands are increasingly bringing the category into the consumer market.

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For ONYA, the opportunity is not simply about offering consumers another type of diamond. It is about rethinking what fine jewellery can look like, how it can be worn and how consumers experience the category.

The brand's design philosophy places emphasis on refinement, proportion and wearability rather than excess. Its proprietary “ONYA Setting”, an in-house engineered ring setting designed to optimise light reflection and brilliance, forms part of this design-led approach. The brand has also developed a distinctive collection inspired by Neoclassical architecture, translating architectural forms and symmetry into contemporary jewellery.

The company's growth has now been accompanied by significant investor backing. The expansion has also been reflected internally, with ONYA’s team growing from 18 to 63 employees and the company building in-house capabilities across design, CAD, marketing, finance, fulfilment and other core functions. ONYA recently raised ₹12.5 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Divisa Family Office, with existing investor Zeropearl VC also participating. The round follows an earlier ₹5.5 crore seed investment and will support the company's next phase of retail and digital expansion, as well as research and development in design and manufacturing.

ONYA currently has eight flagship stores across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad and plans to expand its presence into additional markets through company-owned and franchise stores. The company has also reported reaching ₹3.5 crore in monthly revenue within around 20 months of inception, reflecting the pace at which the brand has scaled.

As part of its festive-season initiatives, ONYA is also offering up to 50% off on diamonds as part of ODD 2026 (ONYA Dhanteras Day), giving customers an opportunity to explore its jewellery during the Dhanteras period.

That expansion is being matched by a broader product proposition. Its lab grown diamond rings extend beyond traditional engagement jewellery into solitaire, everyday and contemporary designs, while the wider portfolio includes earrings, studs, hoops, bracelets, pendants and necklaces. Today, the brand's portfolio spans more than 4,000 unique designs, giving customers a broader range of silhouettes, settings and diamond-led designs across different occasions.

The objective is to make diamond jewellery relevant to more occasions — from significant milestones to everyday self-expression.

Quality and transparency remain an important part of that proposition. ONYA offers IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds and BIS-hallmarked gold, with jewellery available in 14K and 18K gold and across different diamond specifications. The brand also offers lifetime exchange and buyback policies alongside a 15-day return window, according to its current customer policies.

Its design ambition is perhaps most clearly expressed through the Onya Signature Collection, inspired by Neoclassical architecture. The collection reflects the brand's attempt to develop a recognisable design language rather than compete solely on the basis of diamond pricing.

“We don't see lab-grown diamonds simply as an alternative to mined diamonds. We see them as an opportunity to rethink how modern fine jewellery is designed, experienced and purchased,” says Himani Yadav, Founder and CEO of ONYA. “Fine jewellery shouldn't be locked away for rare occasions. It should be lived in, cherished and worn as an expression of personal identity.”

As ONYA moves into its next stage of growth, the brand is betting that the future of fine jewellery will be defined not only by the diamonds themselves, but by the design, experience and trust built around them. With lab-grown diamonds at the core of its business and fresh capital supporting retail, technology and product development, ONYA is positioning itself to participate in — and help shape — the next chapter of India's fine jewellery market.

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