The Next Search Frontier: How Ripplix Is Helping Brands Navigate AI Discovery

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 5: Ripplix, an AI visibility and optimisation platform, has launched to help brands understand how they are represented across AI-powered search and discovery platforms including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity.

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The platform is designed for brands and marketing teams that want to track their visibility across AI-generated answers, understand which competitors and sources are influencing those answers, and identify what they can do to improve their presence.

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Unlike traditional search tools that primarily focus on rankings, traffic and clicks, Ripplix is built around a new question facing marketers: what happens when a customer asks an AI system about your category, your brand or your competitors?

The company was founded by Girish Kumar, Reshav Singh and Nikhil Singh, who bring nearly four decades of combined experience across digital marketing, search, growth and technology.

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How the idea for Ripplix emerged

For years, the playbook for digital visibility was relatively straightforward: understand what people were searching for, optimise a website, improve rankings and compete for clicks.

Girish Kumar and Reshav Singh spent much of their careers working at that intersection of search, marketing and digital growth.

Girish brings 18 years of experience in digital marketing and growth, having worked with global enterprises such as Amazon, MakeMyTrip, Aviva and Airtel, alongside startups and high-growth businesses. His career has taken him across India, Singapore and Dubai, where he has worked across customer acquisition, performance marketing, product positioning, demand generation and business growth.

Reshav's career has been even more closely rooted in search. Over 19 years, he has worked across SEO, search marketing and performance marketing at companies including Info Edge, Snapdeal and Lenskart, and subsequently moved into senior growth roles at MakeMyTrip and upGrad.

The two first crossed paths at MakeMyTrip, where they worked around the intersection of search, performance marketing and digital growth. They remained in touch as their careers took them in different directions, and the idea of building something together kept resurfacing.

When they began working together, the initial idea was not to build an AI startup. They started with what they knew best: digital growth consulting, with a focus on performance marketing, SEO, paid search and broader growth strategy.

Then the questions from clients began to change.

Instead of asking only where their website ranked on Google, brands were increasingly asking questions that traditional search reporting could not answer.

What happens when a potential customer asks ChatGPT about our category?

Is our brand being recommended?

Which competitors are being mentioned instead?

What sources are AI systems relying on?

And, perhaps most importantly, what can we actually do to change the outcome?

That shift became the starting point for Ripplix.

“We realised that AI visibility was becoming a real business problem for brands, but the answers were still largely being found through manual research and analysis. The opportunity was to turn that expertise into something marketers could use systematically.”

- Girish Kumar, Co-founder, Ripplix

From measuring visibility to understanding it

The founders' initial observation was that the market was already beginning to fill with tools that could monitor AI-generated responses and track brand mentions.

But monitoring, they realised, was only one part of the problem.

A dashboard could tell a brand that it was not being mentioned by an AI platform. It could show competitors appearing more frequently. It could track citations and changes in visibility.

But it could not necessarily answer the question that mattered to a marketer sitting in a boardroom: Why is this happening, and what should we do about it?

That distinction became central to the product the founders wanted to build.

Because they were simultaneously consulting with businesses, much of the work of answering those questions was being done manually: researching AI responses, studying competitors, examining citations, analysing gaps and testing different interventions.

Some of those interventions produced measurable improvements.

The founders began to see a larger opportunity: much of the expertise required to diagnose these problems existed in the heads of experienced SEO, AEO and growth practitioners.

What if that expertise could be systematically converted into software?

That became the thesis behind Ripplix.

Rather than building another dashboard that simply reports AI visibility, the company is building a platform that helps brands understand why they are visible or invisible, identify opportunities and determine what actions could improve their presence across AI-powered discovery platforms.

“Search has always been about understanding intent and making a brand more discoverable. AI changes the interface, but the fundamental challenge remains. Brands still need to understand how they are being discovered and what influences that discovery.”

- Reshav Singh, Co-founder, Ripplix

Bringing search and technology together

The idea also brought a third capability into the founding team.

The founders met Nikhil Singh through a common friend, and he was equally excited about the opportunity. Nikhil brought a different perspective to the problem: the ability to turn the search and growth expertise accumulated by the founders into a technology product.

His background spans software engineering, backend systems, data infrastructure and AI, with experience at companies including Tripoto, Dipper (acquired by FarEye), InnovAccer, Auro.edu and DocuVille. At Auro.edu, he led the development of an AI backend for an EdTech platform, and at DocuVille, he architected a document intelligence and analysis platform. He now brings that technology and AI expertise to Ripplix, where he leads the company's technology development.

With that, the founding team brought together three complementary capabilities: growth, search and technology.

For Nikhil, the challenge was to translate a problem that had traditionally required significant human research and judgement into a product that could operate at scale.

“The interesting part for me was that this wasn't simply about building another AI application. The challenge was to take a problem that marketers were solving manually and build the technology layer that could make that process faster, more systematic and more actionable.”

- Nikhil Singh, Co-founder and CTO, Ripplix

Building the product from the consulting trenches

The company began with a services-led model, allowing the founders to work directly with businesses while developing the product. That created a continuous feedback loop: client problems revealed new edge cases, experiments generated hypotheses, and interventions provided evidence about what actually influences AI visibility.

That experience has shaped how Ripplix is being built. Rather than treating consulting and software as separate activities, the founders see client work as a real-world learning engine that can continuously feed new patterns and insights into the product.

Over time, the ambition is to build an intelligence layer that moves from monitoring to understanding, diagnosis and action.

Beyond AI visibility

Ripplix is now live for brands, marketing teams and agencies, with a subscription-based platform covering AI visibility monitoring, analytics and optimisation. The team also offers consulting and strategic support across SEO, AEO/GEO & paid marketing.

Brands can generate a free AI visibility report through the Ripplix website or book a discovery call to explore their requirements.

The founders see AI visibility as the starting point rather than the end goal. Their longer-term vision is to connect intelligence across the broader search and discovery ecosystem, bringing together AI search, traditional SEO and eventually paid search.

Building for a changing search landscape

For two decades, digital marketers have largely optimised around keywords, rankings, clicks and conversions. AI search is changing that interface, with users increasingly asking conversational questions and receiving synthesised answers rather than a list of links.

For Ripplix's founders, this is ultimately a visibility, discovery and growth problem, not simply an AI technology problem.

Their philosophy is straightforward: technology should not merely tell marketers what happened. It should help them understand why it happened and what to do next.

For Girish, Reshav and Nikhil, that means applying nearly four decades of combined experience across growth, search and technology to a fundamental change in how people discover information.

They spent years helping businesses compete for visibility in search.

Now they are building for a world where the answer itself is becoming the new search result.

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