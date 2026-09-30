The Oil Executive Building a Solar Farm Bigger Than London

Anant Ambani leads Reliance’s clean-energy business. By our estimate, one of his projects alone could cut about 29 million tons of CO2 a year.

New Delhi [India], September 29: Anant Ambani works in oil. His big bet is on sunshine.

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Reliance Industries controls the world’s largest oil-refining complex. But Anant Ambani, who is leading the clean-energy business, wants to focus on something different from what has already been established.

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Anant Ambani is executive director of Reliance Industries. Since 2022, he has been working on new-energy businesses like solar power, batteries, and green hydrogen.

His main goal is to achieve Net-zero carbon by 2035.

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He summed up his whole idea and put it under one line at Reliance’s annual meeting in June 2026:

“The world built its old energy on Middle Eastern oil. Now, the world will build its new energy on Indian sunshine.”

The sunshine looks like this in actual numbers.

A solar project in Kutch is bigger than London, and it can power 3% of India

A bigger part of Reliance’s clean-energy plans is happening in Kutch, Gujarat.

Reliance’s renewable-energy hub expands over 550,000 acres. This is almost 2,200 square kilometres bigger than London’s 1,572.

The objective is to achieve more than 40 billion units of electricity a year. It is almost 3% of all the power India uses, and all of this is happening from one site, the power site of Kutch.

The site just doesn’t sleep at all because massive batteries store the power and provide the needed power supply after sunset. Kutch is one single piece of a bigger goal, the goal of producing 100 gigawatts (GW) of clean power by 2030.

That power can potentially reduce about 29 million tonnes of CO2 a year; the amount is equivalent of what 6.8 million cars would produce.

There is a reason why this matters for the planet. According to the data provided by the Central Electricity Authority, India’s electricity grid released around 0.727 tonnes of CO2 for every 1,000 units of electricity in 2023-24.

If 40 billion units of electricity were to be produced through renewable sources and displaced equivalent grid electricity, you get 29 million tonnes of CO2 avoided each year.

Imagine your car in the driveway; now imagine 6.8 million cars. That’s how many cars it takes to put out that much CO2 in a year.

Another important aspect of this change is that 29 million tonnes is about three-quarters of Reliance’s own reported emissions. One project could minimize most of them.

Our estimate is based on the published output target and official grid data.

The plan is beyond solar panels

Anant is not just building power plants. He’s building the machines that make them. The manufacturing process is taking place at a 5,000-acre green-energy complex in Jamnagar.

What he’s building

How big

Where it stands

Solar panel factory

20 GW of panels a year

Nearly 1 GW made so far, including India’s first certified heterojunction (HJT) panels, a newer type that wears out more slowly

Battery factory

40 GWh, growing to 120 GWh

First phase due in 2026

Green hydrogen and green chemicals

3 million tonnes of capacity

10-year goal. A $3 billion green ammonia deal with Samsung C&T is already signed

The whole green-energy complex

₹75,000 crore (about $10 billion)

Announced in 2021

The impact of this project is not just limited to carbon, the project is estimated to create around 200,000 jobs.

Vantara’s 10 million trees could soak up as much as 52,000 tonnes of CO2 a year

The clean-energy plans are only one part of Anant’s bigger environmental work.

Anant founded Vantara, which covers almost 3,500 acres near Jamnagar. More than almost 10 million trees are there.

It is situated inside a dense forest belt. Reports say that this greenery has greatly impacted the environment of this area. Cooled down the temperature, and brought better rainfall.

So how much carbon can those trees pull out of the air? Nobody has published an official figure. So we ran one.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization says young tropical forests take away 3.2 to 10 tonnes of carbon per hectare each year and Vantara covers about 1,416 hectares.

If we do the math then the figure is around 17,000 to 52,000 tonnes of CO2 a year vanished out by Vantara alone

Our estimate, based on FAO rates and US EPA car data.

The world is noticing: a global award, a top Reliance role and a UK professorship

• In December 2025, Anant earned his Global Humanitarian Award for leadership in conservation from. He’s the youngest person, and the first from Asia to win it. Past winners include names like John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton.

• In May 2025, he became an executive director of Reliance Industries.

• He also has a Professorship of Practice in Sustainability at Newcastle University in the UK.

Anant speaks about his mission

“Conservation and sustainability need to become the next great movement. one that goes beyond nations, generations and differences.”

What lies ahead

The next nine years will show how far the sunshine plan can go.

• 2026: the first phase of the battery factory.

• 2030: 100 GW of clean power.

• 2035: net-zero carbon for Reliance.

Anant Ambani works for the company behind the world’s largest oil refinery. He’s using that position to build one of the biggest clean-energy projects on Earth.

The old energy came from oil. If he succeeds in these marks, the new energy will come from Indian sunshine. And millions of tonnes of carbon will never reach the sky, resulting in a better future.

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