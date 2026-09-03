Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) ONLY India introduces its Autumn 2026 Denim Campaign featuring Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, bringing together the brand's signature denim aesthetic with one of India's most inspiring sporting icons.

ONLY X Smriti Mandhana For ONLY, denim has always been more than a wardrobe essential. It is a language of confidence, individuality and self-expression for young women. Smriti Mandhana embodies the spirit of the ONLY girl effortlessly. As one of India’s most celebrated athletes and role models, she represents a generation that is ambitious, self-assured and unafraid to define their own path. Her natural approach to style extends far beyond the game, making her a true reflection of the ONLY attitude.

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The ONLY Fit campaign puts denim in the spotlight, exploring a range of jeans and statement jackets designed to be styled, switched up and worn on repeat. From everyday comfort to standout moments, each piece is made to move seamlessly, reflecting ONLY’s belief that great denim is timeless and always open to interpretation.

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Speaking about the collaboration, Sumit Dhingra, CEO & Country Director, BESTSELLER India, said, "Smriti Mandhana is one of the standout icons of her generation, not just for what she has accomplished, but for how she has gotten there: on her own terms, in her own time, always staying true to herself. That quiet confidence and authenticity is exactly what ONLY represents. With this collaboration, we want to inspire young women across India to pursue their ambitions boldly and carry their individuality with pride.” Speaking about the collaboration, Smriti Mandhana said, “What drew me to ONLY is the ease and energy the brand brings to style. That instantly resonated with me. Denim has always been a go-to in my wardrobe because it fits naturally into my day and gives me the choice to experiment with my look depending on the moment. Partnering with ONLY felt like a natural fit because we share the similar philosophy; trusting your instincts, keeping it effortless and always being open to switching things up.” The ONLY Autumn 2026 Denim Collection is now available across ONLY app, stores and online.

About ONLY Founded in Denmark in 1995 as part of the BESTSELLER group, ONLY has evolved from a denim-focused label into a global fashion brand known for its trend-led, accessible style. With a strong foundation in denim and a progressive, style-first approach, the brand today offers a versatile portfolio of modern wardrobe essentials and statement pieces that enable self-expression for the next generation of women. Over the years, ONLY has built deep expertise across retail, wholesale, and the evolving online market, with a presence across 70 countries and a growing online presence in India through www.only.in and leading e-commerce platforms.

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About BESTSELLER India BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, an international, family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark in 1975. With a portfolio of more than 20 brands, BESTSELLER designs fashion and accessories for women, men, teenagers and children, built on the promise of great style, quality and value.

In India, its portfolio includes JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED, JACK&JONES JUNIOR and VERO MODA GIRL, complemented by its own digital platforms and leading online marketplaces. Globally, BESTSELLER’s products are available in more than 90 countries through branded stores, multi-brand and department stores, and digital channels.

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