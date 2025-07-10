DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / The Orchid Awards Ceremony 2025 Held in Beijing

The Orchid Awards Ceremony 2025 Held in Beijing

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:57 PM Jul 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

BEIJING, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 10, the Orchid Awards Ceremony 2025 was held in Beijing. The Orchid Awards aims to actively implement the Global Civilization Initiative. The awards recognize and honor international individuals or institutions that have made outstanding contributions to promoting the common values of humanity, advancing exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and strengthening the cultural foundation for building a community with a shared future for mankind. This year's winners include Irina Bokova from Bulgaria, Rashid Alimov from Tajikistan, Maxime Vivas from France, and the Philadelphia Orchestra from the United States, among ten distinguished international individuals and institutions.

Advertisement

The award recipients believe in today's world of intertwined turbulence and uncertainty, where humanity faces a common future, peace and development are the common aspiration of all. Enhancing mutual understanding and friendship among peoples and building consensus on international cooperation are widely shared expectations. There is an urgent need to encourage more cultural envoys to collectively contribute to the beautiful tapestry of human civilization.

The winners stated that harmony must be upheld as a core value to foster a shared civilizational consensus for peace and cooperation; that all should advocate seeking common ground while reserving differences to shape an open and inclusive civilizational paradigm; that mutual learning should be strengthened for advancing dialogue and cooperation among civilizations, and that both preservation and innovation are essential for building a civilizational ecosystem based on extensive participation and shared benefits. They expressed their commitment to making new and greater contributions to forging civilizational consensus, promoting cultural prosperity, enhancing people-to-people ties for more progress of human civilization.

Advertisement

The Orchid Awards Ceremony 2025 was hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) and organized by the Orchid Awards Secretariat. Over 300 participants attended, including representatives from Chinese government departments, international organizations, diplomatic missions in China, Chinese and foreign think tanks, and the media. From July 9 to 14, the visit programs of the 2nd Orchid Awards - "Travelogue of China" - will also take place in Beijing and Harbin.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts