DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / The Pahadi Story: Bringing Himalayan Wellness to the World, Powering Lives in the Hilly Regions of Uttarakhand

The Pahadi Story: Bringing Himalayan Wellness to the World, Powering Lives in the Hilly Regions of Uttarakhand

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:25 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19: In an age of fast trends and fleeting claims, The Pahadi Story has quietly emerged as a force for good, rooted in the Himalayas, built on purpose, and powered by people.

Founded in 2019 by Pravin and Shweta Shah, The Pahadi Story was born from a chance encounter in the hills of Uttarakhand, where a group of resilient women farmers left a lasting impression. That moment planted the seed for a brand that now champions wellness through authenticity, transparency, and rural empowerment.

Advertisement

At its heart, The Pahadi Story is a wellness company on a mission: to make pure, potent, and purposeful Himalayan products accessible to modern consumers, while creating sustainable livelihoods across India's hilly regions. Every product is crafted to reflect not just the richness of Himalayan biodiversity, but also the quiet strength of its communities.

The brand's carefully curated portfolio now spans over 20 SKUs, including Masala Chai made with hand-pounded spices; Floral, Fruity, and Green Teas harvested from high-altitude gardens; Kadha blends, and functional wellness infusions inspired by ancient recipes; Millet-powered snacks that combine Himalayan grains with everyday nutrition; and Cold-pressed oils, rose mist, and other natural wellness essentials.

Advertisement

All products are crafted in small batches using ingredients sourced directly from hill communities, ensuring both traceability and impact. With 15+ women farmers currently part of the sourcing network--and more being onboarded through agronomy training and capacity-building programs--The Pahadi Story is steadily building a regenerative ecosystem that benefits both people and the planet.

Available through its web store, leading e-commerce platforms, and quick commerce partners, the brand has built a loyal customer base across both metro and emerging markets. Yet, the focus remains clear: wellness, not noise; progress, not haste.

In an industry often driven by aggressive growth, The Pahadi Story chooses mindful scaling--combining product innovation, community-first sourcing, and authentic storytelling to create a brand that is both personal and powerful.

To explore the full product range or join the movement, visit: [www.thepahadistory.com]

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts