The Pant Project Named D2C Brand of the Year 2026 at Myntra Tech Threads

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: The Pant Project, India's pioneering men’s bottom-wear brand, has been named the “D2C Brand of the Year 2026” by Myntra at its highly coveted brand conclave, Myntra Tech Threads 2026. The recognition celebrates the brand’s growth journey on Myntra, its differentiated approach to men’s bottom-wear and its focus on building stronger consumer connect through product innovation, assortment expansion and faster fulfilment.

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The Pant Project is part of Myntra’s growing ecosystem of 4,000+ homegrown D2C brands spanning overall Men's Wear, Women's Western Wear, Women's Ethnic Wear, Beauty and Personal Care, Footwear, Accessories, Kidswear Loungewear, Home & Lifestyle, Sports and Athleisure and more. The recognition is a testament to customers’ growing affinity towards innovation in pants which The Pant Project’s has been able to address.

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Founded in 2020 by brothers Dhruv Toshniwal and Udit Toshniwal, The Pant Project was built to solve a simple yet massive problem in the Men’s Wear segment: The Indian menswear market, as per industry reports, valued at USD 23.50 billion in 2026, had seen virtually no meaningful innovation in bottom-wear for decades. Most apparel brands invested heavily in top wear while treating pants as an afterthought, leaving Indian men to choose either ill-fitting ready-made options designed as per the western sizing guides or the inconvenience of traditional tailoring. The Pant Project set out to solve this at scale, specialising in custom-made and ready-to-wear pants designed specifically for Indian body types. Their mission statement is to blend traditional tailoring knowledge with modern technology to deliver “made-for-me” comfort through a seamless experience.

Specialising in custom-made and ready-to-wear pants for Indian men, the brand has 300+ SKUs across formal trousers, chinos, jeans, cargos, shorts, power-stretch knit pants, linen trousers, casual wear and athleisure.

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The brand's growth trajectory has been one of the most compelling in India's D2C ecosystem. From Rs. 1 crore in its first year of operations (FY2020-21) to Rs. 80 crore in FY2025-26, The Pant Project has scaled 80x so far. It is projecting a revenue of Rs. 160 crore in FY2026-27.

Dhruv Toshniwal, Founder & CEO, The Pant Project said, “Being recognised as the D2C Brand of the Year by Myntra, is a significant milestone for us. Our journey on Myntra has been built around a clear focus on reaching new-to-brand customers, ensuring strong availability across our core products, leveraging M-now for faster delivery, and using the platform to launch differentiated products that create new demand. We have grown over 10x on Myntra over the last two years, and the platform has played an important role in helping us scale our reach and build a strong consumer franchise.”

Sukita Tapadia, CMO and Head of E-commerce, The Pant Project said “Myntra has been an incredible partner in our journey of building The Pant Project into a leading bottom-wear brand. What makes the partnership particularly valuable is the ability to combine scale with innovation and speed. We have been able to use the platform to introduce differentiated products such as Malai Pants and Inklock No Fade Jeans. Jeans have emerged as a particularly exciting growth opportunity for us, and we are looking forward to investing further in the category through newness, innovation and a wider assortment. This recognition reinforces our belief in the opportunity ahead and our ambition to continue building the category with Myntra.”

About The Pant Project

The Pant Project is a D2C custom-made and ready-to-wear omnichannel brand, founded in 2020 by Dhruv and Udit Toshniwal. With over 50 years of family expertise in textiles, Dhruv, a Wharton finance graduate, manages business operations, while Udit, from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, drives the creative vision. Offering formal wear, denims, chinos, cargo pants, and more, the brand ensures every pair is expertly tailored from the finest materials to deliver intuitive fits, smart performance, and effortless confidence. With great consideration for details, The Pant Project appeals to discerning individuals who value quality, invest in themselves and live intentionally. The brand's commitment to quality and a seamless shopping experience across online and offline channels ensures every customer finds their perfect fit.

Visit www.thepantproject.com to know more about the brand.

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