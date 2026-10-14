Rohan had made up his mind to renovate his living room and devoted weeks to examining various coloured tiles in different shades and finishes until he found a design he truly loved. What he doesn't realise is that the tiles are not the only important element in this situation.

For homeowners and commercial builders planning to renovate their homes, bathrooms or any other space, the right tile adhesive can deliver a more dependable and long-lasting finish, as it keeps the tile and bonding agent securely in place. However, before those tiles could become part of his dream space, one more choice remained—the material that would keep them firmly in place.

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Because beautiful tiles deserve a strong foundation, explore our TileStix Extero for tile adhesive solutions designed to help create a secure and lasting tile installation.

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Tiles may be glamorous, but the glue that holds them in place provides a firm bond. Opting for the right tile adhesive ensures a more reliable finish when the product is selected based on tile, substrate and application specification.

A common mistake is to presume that any tile cement or adhesive shall suffice when, in fact, there are multiple considerations to ensure suitable performance based on surface specification, tile size and application area.

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Tile Glue Adhesive Vs. Common Tile Cement

Homeowners who surf the internet or stop by flooring stores typically come across tile glue adhesive, tile adhesive, and cement, and they puzzle over how these differ or what factors make one option better suited than another. Provided the product suits the job and bonds properly to the substrate, homeowners are free to use whichever product they prefer. Nevertheless, several factors can make certain products better suited to applications.

Wall and floor tiles need different adhesives

The job calls for considering tiles that are heavier or larger and therefore demand stronger adhesion properties.

The area or location of the application determines the tile adhesive chosen for a bathroom, kitchen, balcony, or any moisture-exposed space. Considerations for the application must follow the manufacturer's specifications.

Rather than looking only at tile adhesive, it is essential to consider products that work with the size and type of tile, while also factoring in the cement type recommended for the application area.

The Adhesive Isn't the Only Consideration

While selecting the adhesive for tile application is important, homeowners must ensure that factors such as tile surface preparation, adhesive application, coverage and grouting, amongst others, are up to standard. A superior product quality on its own shall not suffice as a reliable tile finish relies on a combination of perfect tile substrate adhesion, ideal tile cement adhesive, and grouting.

When searching for a tile adhesive solution for residential or commercial application areas, Birla White TileStix Tile Adhesives ensures products that create a longer-lasting finish when utilised with recommended application techniques. Selecting the ideal product for the type of surfaces ensures a more durable finish.

Next time you set out to choose tiles for your home, think beyond the surface!

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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