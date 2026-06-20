The Pet Parenting Ecosystem India Has Been Waiting For: WAGR

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New Delhi [India], June 20: WAGR, India's first modern pet parenting ecosystem, has been launched with the vision of creating a more connected, convenient, and trusted experience for pet parents. The brand's entry into the rapidly growing, yet highly fragmented pet care market, marks a significant milestone in India's evolving pet care landscape.

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At a time when pet parents are increasingly seeking holistic solutions for their pets' wellbeing, WAGR brings together products, trusted information, and community under one integrated ecosystem.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Fredun Medhora, Spokesperson, WAGR, stated,

"India's relationship with pets has evolved significantly over the last decade. Pets today are valued family members, and pet parents are seeking greater trust, ease of access to information and support throughout their journey. As a pet parent myself, I have experienced the challenges of navigating the existing structure in the pet care industry firsthand. This further helped in identifying that the next phase of growth in this category would not be driven by isolated offerings, but by creating an integrated infrastructure around the requirements of the pets & the pet parents. WAGR has been built with this vision at its core. Our goal is to create a trusted destination that empowers pet parents with access to the right products, reliable information, and meaningful community engagement, while continuously evolving alongside their needs. Over time, we aspire for WAGR to become an indispensable part of every pet parent's journey and a household name synonymous with pet care in India."

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With a pet-first and parent-centric approach, WAGR aims to simplify decision-making and enhance access to trusted solutions, helping pet parents provide the best possible care for their pets while fostering a stronger and more connected pet parenting community.

About WAGR

WAGR is a modern pet parenting platform built to make pet care simpler, smarter, and more connected. By bringing together commerce, services, trusted information, and community, WAGR is creating a unified ecosystem designed around the evolving needs of today's pet parents.

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