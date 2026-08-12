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New Delhi [India], August 12: This Independence Day, The Popular Story, an initiative by MP Media Promotion, is bringing together some of the country's most inspiring achievers in its special edition, 'Iconic Personalities of the Year 2026.' The edition features 30 distinguished personalities from diverse fields including healthcare, entrepreneurship, technology, education, research, cybersecurity, spirituality, public service, and social impact. Each story reflects years of hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference. More than just a recognition, this special edition celebrates individuals whose work continues to inspire others and contribute to India's growth across different sectors.

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Dr. Rajinder Thaploo

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A distinguished interventional cardiologist, Dr. Rajinder Thaploo has transformed cardiac care through advanced procedures, innovation, and compassionate treatment. As Director of the Cath Lab at Vivekanand Medical Institute, he continues to improve cardiovascular outcomes while promoting evidence-based medicine and delivering world-class heart care to patients across the region.

Richa Pathak

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Recognised as one of Mumbai's trusted Vedic astrologers, Richa Pathak has empowered thousands through astrology, Vastu, and numerology. Blending ancient wisdom with practical guidance, she helps individuals and businesses make informed decisions while preserving her family's legacy through AstrologerRichaPathak.com and JyotishDham.com.

PRAA (Praanshu Vasudeva)

Singer, songwriter, composer, and music producer PRAA is redefining contemporary Indian music through soulful storytelling and powerful compositions. Known for India's biggest modern Qawwali, Sajda E Noor, and the Panorama Music release Soulbound, he continues to establish himself as one of the industry's most promising musical talents.

Atul Kishan Sharma

Entrepreneur, youth icon, music producer, and digital influencer, Atul Kishan Sharma has built a multifaceted career spanning manufacturing, entertainment, politics, and social service. Through Rashi Cables, music productions, and impactful social initiatives, he continues to inspire young entrepreneurs with innovation, leadership, and community-driven purpose.

Dr. Divyanshu Patel

A leading advocate of integrative healthcare, Dr. Divyanshu Patel combines Ayurveda, nutrition, preventive medicine, cosmetology, and pharmaceutical sciences to promote holistic wellness. As a doctor, researcher, author, and educator, he continues to advance patient-centred healthcare through innovation, education, and evidence-based preventive medical practices.

Dr. Sachin Yashwant Shigwan

Widely recognised as "The Solar Man of India," Dr. Sachin Yashwant Shigwan has transformed rural communities through sustainable energy initiatives. As Founder of Green India Initiative Pvt. Ltd., he has empowered over 1,250 villages by integrating solar energy with education, healthcare, and community development across India.

Sonia Joseph Shirsath

Founder of Cogni Stride General Trading LLC, Sonia Joseph Shirsath is a visionary entrepreneur driving innovation across international trade, sustainable consumer products, and fashion. Guided by purpose and environmental responsibility, she continues to build businesses that successfully combine commercial excellence with sustainable and future-focused growth.

Dr. Atul Malikram

Political strategist, author, public relations expert, and social changemaker, Dr. Atul Malikram has spent over two decades strengthening democratic dialogue and public communication. Through strategic leadership, literature, and impactful social initiatives, he continues to influence governance, public discourse, and meaningful community development across India.

Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar

Founder and CEO of 366 DigitX, Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar has spent over two decades helping businesses embrace digital transformation through branding, marketing, and strategic innovation. Alongside entrepreneurship, his dedication to education and community service reflects a leadership philosophy built on growth, knowledge, and social responsibility.

Arianna Seth

Entrepreneur, digital creator, and mental health advocate, Arianna Seth inspires millions through authenticity, creativity, and purpose-driven leadership. Combining luxury content creation with entrepreneurship and wellness advocacy, she continues to champion mental health awareness while empowering individuals to embrace confidence, resilience, and personal growth.

Dr. Sahil Singh

A global advocate for nutrition, strategic partnerships, and sustainable development, Dr. Sahil Singh serves as Ambassador of Strategic Partnerships and UN SDGs at IIMSAM. Through international collaboration and public health initiatives, he continues to advance food security, nutrition, and inclusive development aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Saurabh Ojha

Tarot reader, Vedic astrologer, and digital creator, Saurabh Ojha is making ancient wisdom accessible to today's generation. Through his rapidly growing online community, he combines astrology, tarot, and spiritual education to help individuals gain clarity, confidence, and a deeper understanding of life's opportunities and challenges.

Sonia Gupta

Indian-Australian pageant queen, educator, and influencer Sonia Gupta has become an inspiration for women worldwide. From winning prestigious international beauty titles to advocating confidence and self-belief, she continues to encourage women to pursue their dreams while balancing career, family, and personal aspirations with grace.

Dr. Jeswant John Thomas

A practicing dentist and passionate automobile preservationist, Dr. Jeswant John Thomas has built one of India's remarkable private collections of vintage vehicles. Through the R.A.C.E. Group of Clubs, he continues to preserve automotive heritage while inspiring enthusiasts through his lifelong dedication to classic automobiles and community leadership.

Milan Nakrani

As Head of Media at VML India, Milan Nakrani has emerged as one of India's leading digital marketing strategists. With over 15 years of experience, he has delivered award-winning campaigns for top brands while driving innovation, performance marketing, and business growth through data-driven media excellence.

Dr. Tamanna Khosla

Scholar, attorney, author, philosopher, and researcher, Dr. Tamanna Khosla has built an extraordinary multidisciplinary career spanning law, political science, philosophy, and social justice. Through her research, publications, and upcoming global research organisation, she continues to inspire intellectual excellence and meaningful societal transformation.

Dr. Vivek Viswanathan

Consultant Paediatric Urologist, robotic surgeon, educator, and author, Dr. Vivek Viswanathan is redefining paediatric surgical care through clinical precision, innovation, and compassion. His expertise in minimally invasive surgery, research, and medical education continues to improve children's healthcare while inspiring the next generation of surgeons.

Dr. M. Saratha

Driven by compassion and service, Dr. M. Saratha has dedicated her life to uplifting underserved communities through education, healthcare, and humanitarian initiatives. Through the Seven Rays Foundation, she continues to empower children, women, and families while promoting sustainable community development and meaningful social transformation.

Abir Majumder

Founder and CEO of ELLOTH, Abir Majumder is redefining Indian luxury fashion by connecting traditional artisans with global consumers through an innovative digital marketplace. By blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design and ethical commerce, he is preserving India's rich cultural legacy while shaping the future of sustainable luxury retail.

Guru Dr. Kcalpana

Internationally acclaimed dancer, choreographer, educator, and humanitarian, Guru Dr. Kcalpana has devoted nearly five decades to transforming lives through art and education. Through Kcalpana Kala Kendra, she has empowered thousands of underprivileged children with free training, life skills, and opportunities for a brighter future.

Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir Kumar

Scientist, innovator, and academician, Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir Kumar has dedicated nearly 35 years to scientific research and technological advancement. From pioneering innovations to mentoring future researchers, his work continues to bridge science, industry, and society while promoting sustainable development through research-driven solutions.

Dr. Deepa Rani Shekar

Founder of Transform Life Programs, Dr. Deepa Rani Shekar is an internationally recognised psychological counsellor, holistic healer, trainer, and author. By integrating psychology, spirituality, and transformative healing, she has empowered thousands to overcome emotional challenges and achieve personal, professional, and spiritual growth.

Akash Joshi

TEDx Speaker, entrepreneur, angel investor, and Founder of Grawish, Akash Joshi has built technology-driven businesses that accelerate digital transformation. Through innovation, AI-powered marketing, and entrepreneurial mentorship, he continues to empower brands, startups, and aspiring entrepreneurs to build scalable and future-ready businesses.

Jignasha Kulkarni

Founder of Nada Brahma Academy, Jignasha Kulkarni is a pioneer in Sound Healing, Nada Yoga, and holistic wellness. Through research, education, and global training programmes, she is preserving India's ancient healing traditions while inspiring a new generation of ethical practitioners across the world.

Dr. Roopakshi Pathania

Consultant Neurologist at Vivekanand Medical Institute, Dr. Roopakshi Pathania is committed to advancing neurological care through clinical expertise and compassionate treatment. Her patient-centred approach, combined with medical education and community awareness, continues to improve neurological healthcare and inspire excellence in modern medicine.

Hetansh Doshi

Young entrepreneur, technology innovator, and engineering student, Hetansh Doshi represents the next generation of creators transforming ideas into impactful solutions. From building thriving digital communities to developing AI-powered technology, he continues to inspire young innovators through curiosity, resilience, and entrepreneurial vision.

Dipankar Gautam

Founder of Globinn and C.O.P. (Culturally Obsessed People), Dipankar Gautam is building innovative brands across travel technology and contemporary fashion. Through customer-centric innovation and strategic leadership, he is creating businesses that celebrate Indian culture while delivering modern solutions with global aspirations.

Geetha H. Shetti

Founder and CEO of Grooming Gurukul Pvt. Ltd., Geetha H. Shetti has transformed luxury retail training through leadership development, customer experience, and people empowerment. Her expertise continues to help brands, professionals, and organisations build excellence through learning, confidence, and world-class service standards.

Bhavitha

Tarot Reader, Spiritual Healer, and Energy Practitioner, Bhavitha has guided thousands through personalised spiritual consultations and holistic healing. Combining intuitive wisdom with ethical practices, she empowers individuals to embrace emotional well-being, self-awareness, and positive transformation while mentoring the next generation of spiritual practitioners.

Astrologer Ashish Somani

A respected Vedic astrologer and Astro-Vastu consultant, Ashish Somani combines over two decades of experience with the analytical mindset of a Chartered Accountant. His practical guidance in astrology, numerology, palmistry, and Vastu empowers individuals to make confident decisions and lead balanced, prosperous lives.

Every success story begins with a decision to keep moving forward despite challenges. The individuals featured in this list have earned recognition through years of dedication, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. While they come from different professions, they share a common purpose--to make a meaningful difference through their work. Their journeys serve as a reminder that true achievement is not measured only by personal milestones, but by the positive impact created in the lives of others. As they continue to break new ground and inspire those around them, they stand as shining examples of what passion, perseverance and purpose can achieve.

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