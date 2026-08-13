Every great nation is built by individuals who choose to lead with purpose, innovate with conviction, and create a lasting impact through their work. This Independence Day, The Popular Story, an initiative by MP Media Promotion, proudly presents its special edition, 'Iconic Personalities of the Year 2026,' honouring 30 exceptional personalities from across healthcare, entrepreneurship, business, technology, education, research, cybersecurity, spirituality, public service, and social impact. Through their inspiring journeys, these leaders are not only achieving excellence in their respective fields but are also contributing to India's progress by creating opportunities, driving innovation, preserving knowledge, and inspiring countless others to dream bigger and achieve more.

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Dr. Rajinder Thaploo: Transforming Cardiac Care Through Advanced Interventional Cardiology A respected interventional cardiologist and Director of the Cath Lab at Vivekanand Medical Institute (VMI), Palampur, Dr. Rajinder Thaploo has become a leading name in advanced heart care. With expertise in coronary angioplasty, complex PCI, IVUS, OCT, and structural heart interventions, he has successfully performed over 5,000 cardiac procedures. His patient-first approach and commitment to clinical excellence continue to strengthen cardiovascular healthcare in Himachal Pradesh and beyond.

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Richa Pathak: Best Astrologer in Mumbai Preserving the Legacy of Vedic Astrology With more than 25 years of experience, Richa Pathak has earned recognition as one of the best astrologers in Mumbai through her expertise in Vedic Astrology, Vastu Shastra, Numerology, and spiritual guidance. Through AstrologerRichaPathak.com and JyotishDham.com, she continues her family's three-generation legacy, helping individuals and businesses make informed decisions with practical, ethical, and personalised astrological guidance.

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PRAA (Praanshu Vasudeva): Redefining Independent Indian Music with Originality and Soul Singer, songwriter, composer, and music producer PRAA (Praanshu Vasudeva) is steadily emerging as one of India's most promising independent artists. Known for acclaimed releases including Sajda E Noor, regarded as India's biggest modern Qawwali, and Soulbound, released under Panorama Music, his music blends heartfelt storytelling with contemporary sound, creating a distinct identity in the Indian music industry.

Atul Kishan Sharma: Building Influence Across Business, Entertainment and Public Service Entrepreneur, youth icon, music producer, and digital creator Atul Kishan Sharma has successfully built a multifaceted career spanning manufacturing, entertainment, politics, and social impact. As the driving force behind Rashi Cables, he continues to expand his entrepreneurial footprint while inspiring millions through social initiatives, music production, digital influence, and meaningful community engagement.

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Dr. Divyanshu Patel: Advancing Integrative Healthcare for a Healthier Tomorrow Combining Ayurveda with evidence-based medical science, Dr. Divyanshu Patel is redefining modern healthcare through an integrative approach. His expertise across Ayurveda, Clinical Nutrition, Cosmetology, Trichology, Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Preventive Healthcare enables him to promote holistic wellness. As a doctor, researcher, educator, and author, he continues to inspire healthier lifestyles through innovation and preventive medicine.

Dr. Sachin Yashwant Shigwan: Powering Rural India Through Renewable Energy Innovation Widely recognised as "The Solar Man of India," Dr. Sachin Yashwant Shigwan has dedicated his career to bringing sustainable energy solutions to underserved communities. Through Green India Initiative Pvt. Ltd., he has transformed more than 1,250 villages across India using solar-powered infrastructure that supports education, healthcare, clean water, and community development while promoting long-term environmental sustainability.

Sonia Joseph Shirsath: Driving Global Business Growth Through Innovation and Sustainability As Founder of Cogni Stride General Trading LLC, Dubai, Sonia Joseph Shirsath is creating businesses that combine international trade with sustainable innovation. From industrial supplies and fashion to eco-friendly consumer products, her entrepreneurial vision reflects a commitment to responsible business practices while building globally competitive brands designed for the future.

Dr. Atul Malikram: Shaping Public Leadership Through Strategy, Communication and Social Change Political strategist, public relations expert, author, and social changemaker Dr. Atul Malikram has spent more than two decades influencing public discourse and democratic engagement. As Founder of PR 24x7, he continues to strengthen political communication while contributing to literature, governance, and impactful social initiatives that promote responsible leadership and community development.

Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar: Driving Business Growth Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Leadership Founder and CEO of 366 DigitX, Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar has built a reputation as one of India's respected digital transformation leaders. With more than two decades of experience in branding, digital marketing, and business strategy, he continues to help organisations strengthen their digital presence while mentoring future professionals and contributing to meaningful social initiatives.

Arianna Seth: Inspiring Millions Through Entrepreneurship, Wellness and Purpose-Driven Leadership Entrepreneur, digital creator, and mental health advocate Arianna Seth has built a global community by combining creativity, business, and social impact. While collaborating with international luxury brands, she also champions mental health awareness and personal development, inspiring individuals to embrace authenticity, resilience, and confidence through meaningful conversations and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

Dr. Sahil Singh: Advancing Global Nutrition and Sustainable Development Through Strategic Partnerships Committed to improving global nutrition and public health, Dr. Sahil Singh serves as Ambassador of Strategic Partnerships and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at IIMSAM. Through international collaborations and policy-driven initiatives, he continues to promote food security, sustainable nutrition, and inclusive development while supporting the United Nations' vision for healthier and more resilient communities.

Saurabh Ojha: Making Vedic Astrology and Tarot Relevant for the Digital Generation Blending ancient spiritual wisdom with modern communication, Saurabh Ojha has emerged as a trusted name in Vedic Astrology and Tarot Reading. Through his growing digital community, he simplifies complex astrological concepts, empowering thousands with practical spiritual guidance, self-awareness, and insights that help them navigate life's personal and professional challenges.

Sonia Gupta: Inspiring Women Worldwide Through Confidence, Determination and Grace Indian-Australian pageant queen, educator, and digital creator Sonia Gupta has become a symbol of confidence and perseverance for women around the world. From earning prestigious international pageant titles to promoting self-belief and women empowerment, she continues to inspire others to pursue their dreams regardless of age, marriage, or motherhood.

Dr. Jeswant John Thomas: Preserving India's Automotive Heritage While Excelling in Dentistry Dentist by profession and automobile preservationist by passion, Dr. Jeswant John Thomas has built one of India's remarkable private collections of vintage and classic vehicles. Through the R.A.C.E. Group of Clubs, he continues to preserve automotive heritage, unite enthusiasts nationwide, and inspire others to pursue their passions with dedication and purpose.

Milan Nakrani: Leading India's Digital Marketing Revolution Through Data-Driven Innovation With over 15 years of experience in media strategy and performance marketing, Milan Nakrani, Head of Media at VML India, has consistently delivered award-winning campaigns for some of India's biggest brands. His expertise in digital marketing, audience intelligence, and integrated media planning continues to shape the future of modern brand communication.

Dr. Tamanna Khosla: Bridging Science, Law and Philosophy to Shape the Future of Knowledge Scholar, attorney, political philosopher, researcher, and author, Dr. Tamanna Khosla has built an extraordinary multidisciplinary career dedicated to advancing knowledge across science, law, governance, and social justice. Through research, publications, and visionary leadership, she continues to inspire intellectual progress while promoting ethical innovation for a better future.

Dr. Vivek Viswanathan: Advancing Paediatric Surgery Through Precision, Innovation and Compassion Renowned paediatric urologist, robotic surgeon, educator, and author Dr. Vivek Viswanathan is transforming children's healthcare through advanced minimally invasive surgery and compassionate patient care. His expertise in robotic and paediatric urology, combined with research and medical education, continues to improve treatment outcomes while shaping the future of paediatric surgical excellence.

Dr. M. Saratha: Transforming Communities Through Compassion, Education and Humanitarian Service For Dr. M. Saratha, service is a lifelong mission. Through the Seven Rays Foundation, she has dedicated herself to empowering underprivileged communities with education, healthcare, food distribution, and social welfare initiatives. Her unwavering commitment to compassion and sustainable community development continues to improve countless lives across society.

Abir Majumder: Redefining Indian Luxury Fashion Through Innovation and Heritage Founder and CEO of ELLOTH, Abir Majumder is reshaping India's luxury fashion industry by connecting traditional artisans with global consumers through a premium digital marketplace. By blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design and ethical commerce, he is preserving India's rich cultural legacy while driving the future of sustainable luxury fashion.

Guru Dr. Kcalpana: Empowering Generations Through Art, Education and Selfless Service Internationally acclaimed dancer, choreographer, educator, and humanitarian Guru Dr. Kcalpana has devoted nearly five decades to transforming lives through the performing arts. Through Kcalpana Kala Kendra, she has provided free education, skill development, and life opportunities to thousands of underprivileged children, proving that true leadership is measured by lives transformed.

Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir Kumar: Driving Scientific Innovation for Sustainable Development With nearly 35 years of distinguished service in scientific research, Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir Kumar has made significant contributions to innovation, technology, and sustainable development. From pioneering research at CSIR-CIMFR to advancing AI-driven agricultural initiatives, his work continues to bridge science, industry, and society while inspiring the next generation of researchers and innovators.

Dr. Deepa Rani Shekar: Empowering Lives Through Holistic Healing and Psychological Wellness Founder of Transform Life Programs (TLP), Dr. Deepa Rani Shekar has dedicated over three decades to helping individuals achieve emotional, psychological, and spiritual well-being. By integrating counselling, holistic healing, Reiki, NLP, and transformational therapies, she continues to empower thousands to overcome personal challenges and live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Akash Joshi: Accelerating Business Growth Through Technology and Entrepreneurial Innovation TEDx Speaker, angel investor, and Founder of Grawish, Akash Joshi has established himself as one of India's leading entrepreneurs in digital transformation. Through AI-powered marketing, business strategy, automation, and startup mentorship, he continues to help businesses scale while inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to embrace innovation and technology.

Jignasha Kulkarni: Preserving India's Ancient Healing Sciences Through Sound Therapy Founder of Nada Brahma Academy, Jignasha Kulkarni has become one of India's leading pioneers in Sound Healing, Nada Yoga, and holistic wellness. Through research, global education programmes, and therapeutic practices, she is preserving India's ancient healing traditions while training ethical practitioners who are transforming lives through the science of sound.

Dr. Roopakshi Pathania: Advancing Neurological Healthcare with Expertise and Compassion Consultant Neurologist at Vivekanand Medical Institute, Dr. Roopakshi Pathania is dedicated to delivering advanced neurological care with precision and empathy. Specialising in stroke, epilepsy, movement disorders, and complex neurological conditions, she continues to improve patient outcomes while promoting awareness, early diagnosis, and excellence in neurological medicine.

Hetansh Doshi: A Young Innovator Building the Future with Artificial Intelligence At just nineteen, Hetansh Doshi is emerging as one of India's promising young technology innovators. Combining engineering, entrepreneurship, and artificial intelligence, he is developing Aethon, an AI-powered virtual assistant designed to simplify everyday digital experiences, reflecting his vision of building practical technologies that create meaningful impact.

Dipankar Gautam: Building Future-Ready Brands Through Technology and Innovation Founder of Globinn and C.O.P. (Culturally Obsessed People), Dipankar Gautam is building innovative businesses across travel technology and contemporary fashion. Through customer-focused digital solutions and culturally inspired design, he continues to create brands that combine technology, creativity, and entrepreneurship while representing India's growing global business aspirations.

Geetha H. Shetti: Elevating Luxury Retail Through Leadership and People Development As Founder and CEO of Grooming Gurukul Pvt. Ltd., Geetha H. Shetti has become a respected leader in luxury retail training and corporate capability development. Through leadership coaching, customer experience transformation, and professional grooming, she continues to help organisations build high-performing teams and world-class service excellence across industries.

Bhavitha: Transforming Lives Through Tarot, Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness Professional Tarot Reader, Spiritual Healer, and Energy Practitioner Bhavitha has guided over 10,000 individuals towards clarity, confidence, and emotional well-being. Combining intuitive tarot guidance with holistic healing modalities, she continues to empower people through spiritual awareness while mentoring aspiring practitioners with integrity and compassion.

Astrologer Ashish Somani: Guiding Lives Through Vedic Astrology and Astro-Vastu Expertise With over two decades of experience, Astrologer Ashish Somani has established himself as a trusted expert in Vedic Astrology, Astro-Vastu, Numerology, and Palmistry. Combining the analytical mindset of a Chartered Accountant with ancient Vedic wisdom, he provides practical guidance that helps individuals and businesses achieve balance, prosperity, and long-term success.

Every individual featured in The Popular Story's Iconic Personalities of the Year 2026 represents a unique journey of perseverance, innovation, and excellence. Their achievements extend far beyond personal milestones—they are creating opportunities, driving meaningful change, and inspiring countless others through their work. As India continues to evolve across every sector, these visionary leaders stand as powerful examples of what can be achieved through dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to making a lasting difference.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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