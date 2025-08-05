The Power of a Second Act: Women of Reinvention Take Center Stage at the SecondAct × INK Women Awards 2025

A celebration of purpose, courage, and the allies who walk beside us

Advertisement

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

In a world that celebrates constant success, few spaces truly honour the courage it takes to begin again. The SecondAct × INK Women Awards 2025, held on August 3rd at PVR Home, Ambience Mall, did just that-bringing together women of bold reinvention and the allies who’ve supported them-to spotlight a different kind of power: the power of choosing purpose over convention.

Advertisement

Co-curated by SecondAct, a platform helping people find their 'next chapter,' and INK Women, a movement championing women’s voices and leadership, the awards were not just a ceremony-they were a manifesto. A gathering rooted in reflection, resilience, and the quiet revolutions that often go unnoticed.

Archana Dutta, Founder of SecondAct and CEO of INK Women, opened the afternoon with a stirring reminder:

Advertisement

"These awards aren’t about glittering resumes, they’re about gritty reinvention. Every woman here has made a radical choice: to rebuild on her own terms. That deserves not just recognition, but reverence."

Joining her was Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO of the Startup Policy Forum, who shared how reinvention, when done with courage, becomes the most authentic act of leadership, and how women need each other to stand tall.

This year’s honorees were trailblazers from across industries:

• Shukla Bose – Founder & CEO, Parikrma Humanity Foundation

• Dr. Vinnie Jauhari – Director, Education Industry, Microsoft

• Radhika Bharat Ram – Founder, KARM for Young Indian Women

• Swati Bhargava – Co-founder & CEO, CashKaro

• Arpana Shahi – Founder, Gabit

• Shilpa Sharma – Founder & Curator, QuietRoads

• Nandita Das – Actor, Director

• Sushma Jain – Artist

• Dilshad Master – Founder, Bull’s Adventures; Director, Outward Bound India Himalaya

• Vishesh Chandiok – CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat

• Prashant Mehra – Partner & CPCO, Grant Thornton Bharat

• Shreya Krishnan – Managing Director – India, AnitaB.org

Each story echoed a shared theme: refusing to stay in spaces that no longer serve you, and finding the courage to start again.

A powerful highlight was the fireside conversation between Lakshmi Pratury, Founder, INK, and Kirthiga Reddy, Co-founder & CEO, Verix. Their dialogue stripped away professional titles and explored identity, alignment, and the inner work of true reinvention.

“Every reinvention begins with a letting go,” said Reddy. “It’s about aligning who we are with how we live and lead.”

They also shared reflections on AI Kiran-a joint initiative by INK Women and Verix aiming to engage 1 million women in AI by 2028. The initiative reflects the spirit of the Awards: merging innovation with inclusion and purpose.

With over 100 changemakers in the room, from founders and creatives to educators and investors, the event felt more like a warm salon than a formal show. The intimacy was intentional, made possible through the support of partners like Pedal On (SecondAct’s social impact arm) and allies who champion the vision.

Event's Main Sponsors Narayana Health deserve a huge shout out.

For the first time, the Awards introduced a new category: The Ally Award, recognising men who actively support gender inclusion, not as performative gestures but as meaningful acts of leadership.

Lakshmi Pratury closed with a message that lingered long after the applause:

"When one woman rewrites her story, she gives others permission to do the same. The second act isn’t just a personal leap; it’s a cultural reset."

As the lights dimmed and conversations sparked, one truth stood tall: reinvention isn’t a detour-it’s the destination.

About SecondAct

SecondAct is a platform that helps individuals and teams navigate change with clarity and purpose. Through leadership workshops, coaching, storytelling retreats, and mentorship, it supports people at turning points, helping them find self-worth, wellbeing, and meaningful direction.

About INK Women

INK Women, an initiative by the INK Global Foundation, is a storytelling-led movement to amplify women’s voices across sectors. It fosters visibility, community, and leadership through curated opportunities, aligned with SDGs on gender equality and inclusion.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below:

Archana Dutta, Founder of SecondAct and CEO of INK Women

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)