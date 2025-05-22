The Power of the crown returns: INDIE ROYAL MISS & MRS INTERNATIONAL 2025 Concludes grandly in Thailand

VMPL

Pattaya [Thailand], May 22: Indie Royal MISS MRS INTERNATIONAL 2025 marked its grand return with Season 10, celebrating "The Power of the Crown" at the opulent Garden Cliff Resort & Spa, Pattaya. The international finale, held on April 26, 2025, witnessed a dazzling evening of glamour, talent, and empowerment as women from across the globe competed for the coveted titles.

The pageant reflects Indie Royal's larger vision--"To create women warriors worldwide"--encouraging aspirants to dream big, break barriers, and embrace their true potential.

The grand finale was judged by an esteemed panel of jury members, including:

- Mr. Laxman Singh, President - Indian Community, Pattaya

- Jatuporn summart - Pol col advisor to the commission on industry

- Prinya Pal Singh, Advisor to Member of Parliament, Pattaya City - Executive Producer - Aryan Films

- Mr. Siddu Reddy, Philanthropist & Founder - Kamdakatla's KSR Projects

- Mr. Soumya Shankar Bose - Social Worker & Activist

- Mr Dinker Rao - Film Director and Producer

- Suphanan goldsmith - Founder of pattaya future group

- Vandana Gupta - Ramp Dress Designer

On this occasion Roli Tripathi, Founder & show director said "Indie Royal is more than a pageant; it's a movement that celebrates the strength, diversity, and reinvention of modern women. Season 10 of Indie Royal MISS & MRS INTERNATIONAL has once again showcased the incredible power and potential of women from around the globe. We believe in creating 'women warriors' who dare to dream big and break barriers, and this year's finalists are a testament to that vision. We are thrilled to provide them with a platform to shine and embark on exciting new journeys"

Over 20 finalists from various parts of the globe showcased their passion, resilience, and cultural richness. Contestants hailed from sectors like Information Technology, Law Enforcement, Education, Healthcare, Services, and even dynamic home managers--truly representing the multifaceted nature of modern women.

Each finalist received a subtitle award on this prestigious international platform. The participants were supported throughout their journey with various interventions like mental health sessions, grooming, public speaking, etc to help them realise their true potential.

Indie Royal offers more than a title--it opens doors. These winners shall be featured in upcoming web series and music videos, setting them on the path to fame and professional recognition.

OFFICIAL RESULTS - INDIE ROYAL MISS & MRS INTERNATIONAL 2025

Category 1 - Indie Royal MISS INTERNATIONAL 2025 Winner - Teena Deshmukh First Runner-up - Mahalakshmi K Second Runner-up - Silvasha Lal

Category 2 - Indie Royal MRS INTERNATIONAL 2025 Winner - Sujata Gurung First Runner-up - Palak Singh Second Runner-up - Amrata Tripathi

Category 3 - Ms INTERNATIONAL CLASSIC 2025 Winner - Sharon Carmel Fernandes First Runner-up - Laxmi Singh Chauhan Second Runner-up - Dr.Kalkhiheenalora Heeral Pericaliyaa

Category 4 - Ms INTERNATIONAL Curvy 2025 Winner - N S Saumya

Indie Royal continues to stand as a beacon of women empowerment, diversity, and reinvention, redefining pageantry not just as a competition, but as a movement.

As their motto goes, "You are never too late to reinvent yourself"--and the success of Season 10 proves just that.

About Pageants Indie Royal Queen

Indie Royal MISS & MRS India is a prestigious international pageant that champions women empowerment, diversity, and reinvention. Founded by Roli Tripathi, the platform encourages women from all walks of life to dream big, break barriers, and embrace their true potential. Going beyond traditional pageantry, Indie Royal provides guidance, training, and mentorship, offering winners opportunities in web series and music videos, setting them on a path to fame and professional recognition. With the motto "You are never too late to reinvent yourself," Indie Royal continues to redefine pageantry as a powerful movement for women worldwide. They have done 9 seasons and have impacted lives of more than 1Lac women by imparting different trainings during the outreach programs. Some of their winners have experienced life changing opportunities in various walks of life.

