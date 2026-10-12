For decades, career progression followed a familiar script. Build expertise in one function. Climb steadily through the hierarchy. Become the recognised specialist. Repeat.

Today, that model is changing.

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LinkedIn's 2026 global talent research reveals that while 52% of professionals are seeking new roles, nearly 80% feel unprepared for today's job market, even as two-thirds of recruiters struggle to find quality talent.

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The challenge is no longer a lack of opportunities but a growing demand for professionals who can apply their expertise across functions and industries. As organisations evolve through globalisation, leaner structures, and AI-driven transformation, technical skills alone are no longer enough. Employers increasingly value cross-functional thinking, business acumen, and the ability to connect disciplines, making adaptability the defining skill for long-term career success.

Moreover, the critical question for professionals today is no longer, "How do I become better at my function?"

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It is, "How do I become effective beyond it?"

Learning designed for careers that won't stand still

It is against this backdrop that executive education itself is evolving. The Master of Business Administration (MBA) - Global delivered jointly by The University of Western Australia (UWA) and IIM Kozhikode reflects this broader shift in how leadership capabilities are developed. Rather than focusing on a single discipline, the program is designed to deliberately widen managerial perspective over two years.

Year 1

Complete six modules from IIM Kozhikode to earn the Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Business Management. Students also receive 36 credits through UWA's Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), ensuring their learning contributes directly to the master's program.

Year 2

Continue with six modules delivered by UWA that are focused on international business, global strategy, and cross-market leadership, and graduate with an internationally recognised Master of Business Administration (MBA) - Global, while benefiting from the academic strengths and alumni networks of both IIM Kozhikode and UWA.

The structure itself mirrors the demands of today's labour market: build depth first, then broaden your ability to operate across industries, markets and business environments.

Due to the dual nature of the learning journey, graduates earn a qualification shaped by two distinct academic traditions, combining IIM Kozhikode's management expertise with UWA's international perspective - signalling versatility in an increasingly interconnected business landscape.

Credibility that travels across markets

Students get to benefit from the global standing of both institutions.

• UWA is ranked 77th in the world (QS World University Rankings 2027)

• IIM Kozhikode is among India's leading management institutions and is ranked #3 in India in the NIRF Management Rankings 2025.

• Upon graduation, students join UWA's global alumni network, connecting them with more than 155,000 graduates across 60+ countries.

Learner feedback further reinforces the program's impact, with professionals from organisations including TCS, Infosys, KPMG, ICICI Bank, JP Morgan and Mercedes-Benz rating the program 4.5 out of 5, highlighting its relevance across industries.

For Varsha Kumari, Executive Housekeeper at Gnosis Hospitality, one of the program's defining strengths was precisely this broader perspective.

"The dual credentials expanded the way I approached business beyond my own function. It challenged me to think strategically across different contexts rather than only through the lens of my existing role."

Here’s what students will gain from the industry-aligned syllabus:

• Build strategic thinking to solve complex business challenges and drive sustainable growth.

• Master finance, marketing, operations, leadership, and data-driven decision-making in one integrated program.

• Apply generative AI and agentic tools to solve real-world business challenges through hands-on AI Masterclasses.

• Develop a global business perspective and lead confidently across industries, markets, and cultures.

As the labour market continues to evolve, perhaps the most valuable career asset is no longer a clearly defined path. It is the ability to build one wherever the opportunity leads.

For more information about the program, please visit

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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