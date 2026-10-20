DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / ‘The Prompt War – Rise of Mahaveer’ | Where Mythology Meets Futuristic Technology

‘The Prompt War – Rise of Mahaveer’ | Where Mythology Meets Futuristic Technology

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:39 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 20: AARVIHA CREATIONS is all set to create a new cinematic world that brings together Indian mythology, mysterious secrets, and futuristic technology. As the production house’s first film, ‘The Prompt War – Rise of Mahaveer’ was announced on the occasion of Dussehra. The title poster released on this special occasion has already created strong curiosity about the film’s world and concept.

Advertisement

The film aims to give audiences a completely new experience through a story world built around Artificial Intelligence (AI). Without revealing any major details about the story, the first poster has opened the door to several questions and theories about the film’s unique concept.

Advertisement

The subtitle ‘Rise of Mahaveer’ has further increased curiosity about the film’s key character and the mystery behind him.

Produced under the leadership of Naresh Goud, the film is directed by debutant filmmaker Prasanna Kothvala and G.C. Sekhar is making his debut as the music director.

Advertisement

With young talent, a fresh and innovative story, and the use of AI technology, the film is being created on a grand scale. The team is planning to release the movie worldwide in Summer 2027.

The film is planned to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is also reported to be made in a 3D version.

The film combines mythology and mystery with a futuristic world. What kind of stunning visual experience ‘The Prompt War – Rise of Mahaveer’ will bring to the big screen is something audiences will have to wait and see as more details are revealed.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts