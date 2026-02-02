The Resilience Edition: 10 Stories of Courage, Clarity, and Continuity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 2: The Resilience Edition brings together ten remarkable individuals shaping impact across healthcare, spirituality, literature, leadership, technology, culture, and the creative industries. Each responds to uncertainty with clarity, courage, and purpose; demonstrating resilience not merely as survival, but as conscious evolution.

This special edition features Dr. Manish Mahajan, leading voice in advanced kidney care; Bhaavvnna Khanna, Destiny Consultant guiding young minds through uncertainty; Rishabh Dubey (Kridious), genre-defying author and researcher; Snehal R. Singh, alignment coach and AI strategist; Tanushi Singh, internationally acclaimed poet; Yogita Warde, author redefining endurance through lived experience; Karan Puri, award-winning author and food storyteller; Anagha Ratish, one of India's youngest literary voices; John Robert, global leadership strategist and author; and Amrish Shah, iconic screenwriter and creator of bold new-age narratives.

Together, their journeys reflect resilience not as survival, but as conscious evolution. This exclusive list has been carefully shortlisted and curated by Grisu Media Arts, in association with YOUx Talks e-Magazine.

Dr. Manish Mahajan is a highly respected Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Renal Transplant Physician, known for his contributions to advanced kidney care across Delhi-NCR and Moradabad. With over a decade of clinical experience, he specializes in acute and chronic kidney diseases, dialysis (hemodialysis and peritoneal), diabetic nephropathy, hypertension, and metabolic disorders. He holds distinguished qualifications including MBBS, MD (Medicine), DM (Nephrology), MRCP (UK), Fellowship in Nephrology, and FICM. Dr. Mahajan currently serves as Senior Consultant at Neo Hospital, Noida, and is affiliated with Ujala Cygnus Brightstar Hospital, Moradabad, where he earlier headed the nephrology department.

A strong advocate of preventive kidney care, he actively engages in public awareness through media, medical writings, and conferences such as APICON Medicine Update 2025. His work has earned accolades including the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Award and recognition as a leading nephrologist in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhaavvnna Khanna, better known online as Destiny Consultant, is an Astro-Numerologist and Tarot Card Reader whose work resonates strongly with younger audiences navigating an unpredictable world. With a growing client base of individuals aged between 20-35, Bhaavvnna works with those who don't see occult tools as fixed answers, but as a way of being prepared for future.

"Uncertainty is no longer an occasional phase -- it has become a constant. I've seen that resilience doesn't come from predicting outcomes, but from understanding yourself deeply enough to respond to uncertainty with clarity and confidence," shares Bhaavvnna.

"Things are bound to happen, but knowing patterns and cycles in advance, and which part of life will be affected, helps people prepare rather than panic. Through my expertise in the field of occult science, I help individuals recognise their strengths, weaknesses, emotional triggers and life rhythms that often go unnoticed in fast-paced lives, helping them to move forward with awareness and direction," she adds.

Vadodara-based author Yogita Warde is widely known for her contributions to Hindi literature, poetry, and songwriting. Choosing growth over routine, she recently achieved a significant milestone by completing the Ladakh Marathon run of 21 KM at an altitude of 11,500 ft, navigating extreme terrain and high-altitude conditions.

This defining experience has shaped her upcoming book, which readers will soon get to read. Through this inspirational narrative, Yogita reflects on endurance, inner strength, and the courage required to rewrite one's life story. The book traces her journey of pushing through stagnation and consciously stepping into a new chapter with clarity and determination. Written to inspire anyone who feels stuck or paused in life, the work serves as a reminder that reinvention is possible at any stage, and momentum can always be reclaimed.

Rishabh Dubey, popularly known by his pen name Kridious, is an Indian author, researcher, poet, and musician whose work bridges literature, music, and technology. He was named among Entrepreneurs Today 25 Under 25 and is a recipient of the Ek Pahel Foundation's Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Sammaan 2026. At the Kolkata Literary Carnival, Dubey was honoured as Poet of the Year (2025) and received Fiction Book of the Year (2026) for his genre-blending narratives. His notable works include the mytho-sci-fi bestseller DEV, along with multiple acclaimed titles across science fiction, poetry, and historical fiction. He has also released an English music album titled Embrace the Chaos. His published research explores artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and science fiction studies. His forthcoming projects include SciBle, a science-fiction research book, and DEV - Volume 2, both scheduled for release in 2026.

Snehal R. Singh is an Alignment Coach, AI Strategist, publisher, and podcaster who works at the intersection of human potential, conscious leadership, and emerging technology. With over a decade of experience across coaching, publishing, media, and organisational strategy, she is known for helping individuals and institutions grow with clarity, purpose, and integrity.

She is the Founder of Mind Spirit Works, an independent publishing and learning platform that has enabled hundreds of voices to find expression through books, podcasts, and community initiatives. As a coach and facilitator, her work blends NLP, mindset work, and intuitive alignment to support entrepreneurs, leaders, and creatives in building sustainable success without burnout. She also serves in a strategic AI leadership role, driving responsible AI adoption, digital transformation, and future-ready systems within large organisations. Through her podcasts, workshops, and writing, she continues to spark conversations around growth, consciousness, and meaningful impact in a rapidly evolving world.

Tanushi Singh is an internationally acclaimed poet and author of five celebrated poetry collections, known for her emotionally resonant and socially impactful writing. Her debut, Scribbling of My Soul, earned international recognition and marked the beginning of a remarkable literary journey. A three-time nominee at the Times Group Women Author Awards, her notable works include Pursuit of Sunshine in Rain, Echoes of Silence, and Heart in a Hurricane. She was recognized among the Top 10 Creatives at the Global Inspiration Awards and Conclave for spreading hope through her art. Her latest poetry collection, Heart in a Hurricane, was nominated for Best Poetry at the Pragatie Vichaar Literature Festival. Honored with accolades such as the International Excellence Award, Inspiring Indians 2024, and the Bharat Vibhushan Award 2025, Tanushi; an army wife, educator, ARWWA welfare coordinator, and content creator, continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Karan Puri is an award-winning, bestselling author, food and lifestyle writer, and a prominent digital influencer with over a decade of blogging experience. Known for covering leading restaurants and hotel properties across North India, he is a trusted name among hospitality brands, media agencies, and lifestyle platforms.

His latest children's book, Tales Between Tastes, has been widely appreciated for its culturally rich storytelling that blends food, fiction, and Indian heritage. With a foreword by Padma Shri awardee Pushpesh Pant, the book has received praise from celebrated chefs and hospitality veterans alike.

Karan is a recipient of the Navbharat Author Brilliance Award and the Impact Digital Influencer Award by exchange4media. His writing has appeared in leading publications such as NDTV Food, Daily Pioneer, and Hospitality Horizon. An alumnus of Modern School and the University of Rochester, he continues to shape conversations around food, culture, and storytelling across platforms.

Anagha Ratish, a talented 16-year-old writer, presents a gentle and introspective poetry collection in her fifth book, The Saccharine Abstraction of Everything. Written over three formative years of adolescence, the book unfolds like a quiet dialogue between the poet and her inner world, observant, reflective, and emotionally sincere. Drawing from fleeting thoughts that refused to fade, Anagha explores themes of identity, uncertainty, wonder, and vulnerability that define growing up. Her voice is soft yet assured, striking a chord with young readers navigating similar inner landscapes.

The collection has been widely appreciated for its lyrical honesty and emotional depth, remarkable for her age. Each poem feels like a moment captured; restless, raw, and revealing. Reflecting on the book, Anagha shares, "These are moments I didn't want to lose thoughts that stayed with me long enough to turn into poems." With this work, she continues to establish herself as one of India's most promising young literary voices.

John Robert, a veteran global security strategist and author, is set to receive the Suenos Non-Fiction Book of the Year Award for his book Going Beyond Boundaries, to be presented at the Kolkata Literary Carnival on 15 February 2026. A former Indian Army officer and senior corporate leader, Robert brings decades of operational and strategic experience to his writing. Going Beyond Boundaries has been widely noted for its structured approach to leadership, resilience, and decision-making in complex global environments. The book has been released in English, Hindi, Arabic, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, German and Malay/Indonesian, reflecting its global relevance. Copies of the book have been presented to his alma mater, the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, and the School of Artillery, Deolali. The book was also recently presented as a gift to Mr Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka. John Robert is currently undertaking a global tour to engage audiences on leadership and institutional transformation.

Screenwriter of DON 2 - that starred Shahrukh Khan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Amrish Shah creates an iconic Hero for Micro Drama. 'UDTA PATHAN' an original creation, undercover cop who solves crimes like murder, rape, robbery, identity theft, frauds with flamboyance. Udta Pathan -soon on a major entertainment platform- saves a girl from getting framed for murder with the mission- women empowered.

Amrish at www.supermindstudio.com is ignited after meeting the Prime Minister- Narendra Modi at the Waves conference in Mumbai. The commitment PM Modi made us undertake was 'to make India a global creative superpower' quotes Amrish. The motto 'JI LE INDIA' at Supermind Studio, the nation's first that offers 'Everything Story': Book adaptations, Screenplays, Story for all Media- micro dramas to blockbuster movies.

In times of flux, resilience becomes leadership. These ten personalities remind us that uncertainty can be a catalyst--for healing, creativity, reinvention, and lasting impact. Their journeys inspire us to adapt, endure, and thrive with purpose.

