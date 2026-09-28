The right time for India to have stakeholder partnerships in SAF is now, says Iceland Ambassador Bendikt Hoskuldsson

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): As India expands rapidly across the aviation landscape, Ambassador of Iceland to India, Bendikt Hoskuldsson, stated that the time to bring solutions for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the table is now and not in the distant future. He highlighted that this can only happen by partnering with different stakeholders.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India SAF Conclave 2026, the Ambassador stressed that collaborative efforts remain essential for decarbonising air travel and advancing clean aviation technologies.

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“India is the fastest-growing market in the world. You are the biggest populous country in the world. So your aviation industry is going to move and grow really fast. So the time to bring the solutions to the table is now. They're not in the distant future; they're now. So, but that only happens through partnering with different stakeholders such as us and others,” Hoskuldsson said.

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He also shared that Iceland’s national carrier, Icelandair, is already carrying out trials to produce SAF for its fleet and seeking to scale up operational adoption. He stated that while one nation's model cannot be replicated entirely, shared technical expertise helps address localised requirements.

“We don't have solutions that you can copy-paste. That's not how we approach this. We approach this as you have different tasks, you have different challenges, and we can bring our experiences and expertise to those,” he said.

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He noted that Iceland’s clean technology capabilities, particularly around carbon capture, utilisation, and storage, provide a viable pathway for producing sustainable fuels. He explained that commercial experience in this segment can aid international partners seeking alternatives.

“Iceland has already achieved quite a lot of the goals that we have set in terms of addressing the climate issues that we have as a country. I think the biggest issue, when it comes to aviation fuel is, you know, there are different ways that you can reach e-methanols or e-fuels. What we are offering is the carbon capture, use and storage technologies. We've been doing it commercially for over 20 years,” he said.

The Ambassador underlined that bilateral economic mechanisms provide an immediate framework for such engagements. He referenced the trade pact between India and the four-nation European Free Trade Association, which includes Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland, as a vehicle to tap joint industrial opportunities.

“We have to bring together the right stakeholders to address this issue. And so what we can do is we can bring our experiences which are over 20 years old in this space and we stand ready to do that,” Hoskuldsson said. (ANI)

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