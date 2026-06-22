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New Delhi [India], June 22: For decades, Indian food culture revolved around sit-down meals. Breakfast at home, lunch breaks at work and family dinners defined how India ate. India's Eating Habits Are Undergoing a Major Shift. Today, that reality is changing.

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The modern Indian consumer is constantly moving -- between offices, metro stations, co-working spaces, college campuses, airports and late-night work schedules. As lifestyles become faster and more fragmented, one factor is increasingly shaping food choices: convenience.

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This shift is giving rise to what can be called India's "One-Hand Meal" economy -- a category of portable, affordable and complete meals designed for people who no longer have the luxury of pausing their day to eat.

How RollsKing Spotted the Trend Before It Became Mainstream

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Few brands have understood this behavioural shift as early as RollsKing.

Founded in 2011, the homegrown QSR chain identified a simple but powerful consumer insight: Indians weren't necessarily looking for more food options; they were looking for meals that could keep pace with their lives.

At a time when organised fast food was largely dominated by burgers and pizzas, RollsKing focused on something inherently Indian yet highly scalable -- the kathi roll.

The format solved multiple consumer pain points at once. It was portable, affordable, familiar, filling and easy to consume while travelling, working or studying. More importantly, it transformed a traditional street-food favourite into a structured quick-service restaurant format capable of scaling across cities.

Turning Convenience into a Scalable Business

Fifteen years later, that insight has evolved into a significant business.

Today, RollsKing operates more than 130 outlets across 15+ cities, serves over 5 lakh rolls every month and is on track to surpass ₹100 crore in GMV.

The brand has expanded from its North Indian roots into major markets including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, reflecting the growing nationwide demand for convenience-led dining.

Its growth has been backed by a mix of high-street QSR outlets, food court locations and cloud kitchens, allowing the company to efficiently serve both dine-in and delivery consumers.

Why Convenience Is Becoming the New Consumer Currency

The company's growth story is reflective of a larger transformation underway in India's food-service industry.

Urban consumers increasingly want meals that fit into their schedules rather than meals that require them to adjust their schedules. Whether it is a young professional grabbing lunch between meetings, a student moving between classes, a startup founder working late or a night-shift employee looking for a quick dinner, convenience has become a core purchase driver.

The success of food delivery platforms has further accelerated this shift. Consumers today prioritise accessibility, speed and consistency as much as taste. Portable meal formats naturally benefit from this behavioural change because they travel well, require minimal preparation time and offer strong value perception.

The Next Growth Chapter for RollsKing

For RollsKing, this consumer shift presents a significant opportunity.

The company is investing aggressively in cloud kitchens, operational infrastructure and expansion across high-growth urban markets. It is also preparing to introduce new offerings such as Khameri Wraps, Crispy Shawarmas and Tandoori Tacos to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

With plans to deepen its presence across South and West India, the brand is positioning itself to capture a larger share of India's growing convenience-food market.

Building a Category, Not Just a Brand

What makes the opportunity particularly interesting is that the category itself remains underpenetrated. While burgers and pizzas have long enjoyed organised national scale, India's roll and wrap segment is only beginning to formalise.

This presents a unique opportunity for homegrown brands to build nationally recognised formats rooted in Indian eating habits rather than imported food cultures.

In many ways, RollsKing's journey reflects a broader shift in how India eats. The company is not merely selling rolls; it is helping define a category built around speed, portability and convenience.

As urban lifestyles continue to evolve, the future of food may not belong to the biggest menu or the largest dining room.

It may belong to the brands that best understand a simple truth: modern consumers want meals that move as fast as they do.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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