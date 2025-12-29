The Rise of Women-Centric Banking: How AU Savings Accounts Empower Financial Independence

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: Women today are leading businesses, managing households, building investments, and shaping financial decisions like never before. As their financial journeys evolve, banks are also reshaping their offerings to meet their needs more thoughtfully. AU Small Finance Bank's women-focused banking ecosystem, known as 'M' circle', is one such step toward making everyday banking more supportive, personalised, and empowering for women.

Designed around real milestones--career, entrepreneurship, family, health, or wealth creation--'M' circle brings together solutions that simplify money management while supporting overall well-being.

Banking Solutions Designed with Women in Mind

AU Savings Accounts under 'M' circle come with thoughtful privileges that help women manage their money with confidence and convenience. Customers can enjoy benefits like special locker privileges and preferential offerings on selected loan categories, making it easier to plan for life's goals--whether it's securing valuables, funding education, buying a car, or managing personal milestones.

These benefits ensure that women feel supported at every step of their financial journey.

Smarter, Confidence-Building Investment Solutions

Financial independence is more than saving money--it's about growing it. That's why 'M' circle offers access to curated investment awareness programs and simplified investment journeys through the AU 0101 App.

Women can explore mutual funds through SIPs or lump-sum options, view recommendations based on their risk profile, and plan for long-term goals with ease. The focus is on empowering women with knowledge, control, and clarity.

Health & Wellness Privileges That Go Beyond Banking

Financial independence also requires physical and emotional well-being. 'M' circle includes a range of wellness benefits such as:

* Preventive health check-ups

* Access to medical consultations (online and offline)

* Fitness-focused memberships and discounts

* Vision, dental, and diagnostic privileges

These benefits support the holistic lifestyle of today's women--ensuring they stay strong, healthy, and ready for every milestone.

Everyday Lifestyle Benefits for Smarter Savings

AU Savings Account customers under 'M' circle enjoy exclusive lifestyle privileges on leading shopping, beauty, grocery, and food delivery platforms. From fashion to daily essentials, these rewards make everyday spending more value-driven.

Women also get access to special jewellery benefits and additional lifestyle deals, making celebrations and personal purchases even more delightful.

Support for Women Entrepreneurs

A large number of women today are building businesses--small, medium, and digital-first. 'M' circle supports them with:

* Business essentials

* POS and QR-related support

* Accounting and compliance tools

* Marketing and branding services

* Workspace privileges

These offerings help women entrepreneurs streamline business operations and grow with confidence.

Special Travel Benefits for NR Women Account Holders

Eligible Non-Resident women customers can enjoy dedicated travel-related privileges through gift cards that can be used for airport commute reservations within India. This adds convenience during visits and travel planning.

Who Can Join 'M' circle?

Women who have a Savings Account, Current Account, or NRI/NRO Account under select AU banking programs can become part of 'M' circle. Existing customers can connect with their Relationship Manager or visit the nearest branch, while new customers can join at the time of opening an eligible account.

Women-centric banking is not just a trend--it's a shift toward creating meaningful financial experiences. AU Savings Accounts, combined with the 'M' circle ecosystem, provide women with personalised support across banking, investments, health, lifestyle, and business.

It's a thoughtful way to empower women to take charge of their financial future--confidently, comfortably, and at every milestone.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is subject to change based on regulatory updates and internal policy revisions.

