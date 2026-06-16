• The road to "Insurance for All" runs through claims and servicing: Policybazaar's vision • Policybazaar builds for the moment that matters most: Claims and Servicing • Policybazaar's Claims and Servicing stack powers the path to "Insurance for All" Gurugram, June 16 2026: Insurance is a promise. But that promise is tested only when a customer needs help. A policy purchase is just the beginning. The real moment of truth comes at the time of a claim, and it is here that the insurance experience either earns trust or erodes it. Recognising this, Policybazaar has steadily expanded beyond distribution to build a comprehensive customer service and claims ecosystem in Indian insurance. Today, the platform supports customers across every stage of their journey, from policy selection, renewals, to claims assistance and resolution through its insurance partners, ensuring continuity of trust long after the purchase decision. The trust is visible in the numbers. Renewal rates on the platform have consistently remained above 90% for protection products. That trust has also shaped Policybazaar's larger mission: ensuring customers are never left alone at the moment they need insurance the most.

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Let’s first start with some numbers for FY26: • Health Insurance Claims: 2.45 lakh+ claims supported, with a 90%+ customer satisfaction (CSAT) score.

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• Motor Insurance Claims: 1.3 lakh claims assisted, facilitating settlements worth ₹250 crore.

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• Life Insurance (Since Inception): Achieved ₹2,069 crore in total settlements since inception.

• Renewal ARR (Q4 FY26): Reached an annualised run rate of ₹1,126 crore, reflecting 63% year-on-year growth.

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Building PB Fintech’s Services Ecosystem Policybazaar's role starts before a policy is even bought. Over the years, the company has invested more than ₹3,000 crore in generating awareness, aiding millions of Indians to understand what they actually need. But education alone is not enough. Insurance needs ongoing engagement, support, and service throughout a customer's lifetime.

PB Fintech has built a suite of services designed to make insurance and other services a living, ongoing commitment.

1. PB Health: In the Indian healthcare system today, the problem isn't capability; it's the alignment of incentives. Decisions are often shaped by forces that don't always put the patient first. PB Health is solving that problem. Through a model where customers pay a fixed annual fee - no claims, no bills, just care - hospitals are rewarded for keeping people healthy, not for treating illness. The vision is to build a healthcare system that works for the patient, one where staying healthy is the goal, not an afterthought.

2. Extending this further is PB Care+. When a family is in a hospital, they should have one job - and that is to focus on recovery. Everything else, including every document, every approval, every discharge formality, we handle. Today, the claims experience involves multiple stakeholders — hospitals, insurers, and TPAs — each working with the best intent. The next leap in customer experience will come from deeper coordination across these touchpoints, so that the customer feels supported by one connected system rather than navigating several. PB Care+ was built to bridge that gap, bringing all parties onto the same page in real time. The goal is to provide a seamless hospitalisation experience to Policybazaar customers.

3. On the motor side, we launched PB Wheels with a simple belief — car owners need more than an insurance policy. They need a trusted partner throughout the life of the vehicle. One that helps them stay ahead of maintenance and stands by them when something goes wrong.

That belief shapes everything PB Wheels does — making car ownership simpler, safer, and more reassuring. As a recent step in that direction, PB Wheels extended on-road breakdown assistance across Delhi NCR, open to every car owner — not just Policybazaar customers.

At the Moment of Truth: Policybazaar's Claims Infrastructure A policy is only as good as the claim it pays. That belief underpins Policybazaar's claims infrastructure across health, life, and motor insurance. In health, initiatives such as Claim Samadhan Diwas bring customers, insurers, and claims specialists together to resolve long-pending disputes, with over 400 claims settled and more than ₹6.2 crore worth of health claims resolved on the spot since inception.

In life insurance, the Dedicated Claims Assistance Programme (D-CAP) assigns a dedicated specialist to support families through every stage of the claims process, regardless of where the policy was purchased. In motor insurance, initiatives such as Claim Kavach and the Assured Delivery Programme work across a network of 200+ garages in 185 cities to accelerate repairs and reduce turnaround times by nearly 30%. Together, these efforts reflect a simple commitment: when customers need insurance the most, they should never have to navigate the journey alone.

Building Trust in India's Insurance Ecosystem India remains significantly underinsured. Affordability and awareness matter — but trust is what ultimately decides whether the next 500 million Indians buy insurance, and stay with it. Closing that trust gap, anchored in IRDAI's regulatory direction, is Policybazaar's central work.

The companies that shape India's insurance future will not simply be those that sell the most policies. They will be the ones who keep the most promises.

Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, said: "Our responsibility starts at the point of sale and matters most at the point of need. Every claim is a family navigating uncertainty, and our job is to make sure they are not navigating it alone. We are not just helping Indians buy insurance. We are building the trust infrastructure they need to feel protected." (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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