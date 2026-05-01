VMPL

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New Delhi [India], May 1: More than half of the country's population continues to struggle with micronutrient deficiencies despite having access to regular meals. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 57 percent of women aged 15 to 49 are anaemic. Iron deficiency remains widespread. Vitamin B12 and calcium gaps are increasingly reported across urban households, while zinc deficiency continues to weaken immune resilience, particularly among children and working adults.

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The symptoms are often dismissed as routine exhaustion. Constant tiredness, hair fall, reduced concentration, slow recovery from infections and bone discomfort reflect a deeper imbalance between what we eat and what the body actually needs.

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In response, many families have turned to supplements. Iron tablets, calcium capsules and multivitamins are now common. While supplements have clinical value when prescribed, routine and unsupervised intake can create another problem. The body's nutritional needs are not static. They vary depending on age, gender, physical activity and physiological condition. Taking uniform doses daily without understanding individual needs can disturb dietary balance rather than restore it. The issue is not simply deficiency. It is inconsistent and imbalanced intake.

Public health experts have long recommended food fortification as a sustainable way to address hidden hunger. When essential micronutrients are added to daily staples in appropriate proportions, the body receives steady support instead of sporadic correction. This is the principle behind AttaVita.

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AttaVita is a micronutrient premix to fortify the flour, designed to be added directly to flour at the time of preparing dough or batter. Instead of introducing a new habit, it strengthens an existing one. In most Indian households, rotis or flour-based dishes are consumed daily. By enriching that base, nutritional support becomes consistent and automatic.

The premix contains five essential micronutrients selected to address some of India's most common dietary gaps.

Zinc supports immune function and helps the body recover faster.

Iron supports haemoglobin formation and helps reduce weakness, tiredness, hair fall and the risk of anaemia.

Calcium strengthens bones and teeth.

Vitamin B9, also known as Folic Acid, supports cell growth and blood formation.

Vitamin B12 supports smooth nerve function and cognitive health.

These nutrients are included in balanced proportions intended for daily support rather than high-dose intervention.

A critical advantage of AttaVita lies in its usability. The formulation is heat stable, ensuring nutrient retention during cooking. It can be mixed with any type of flour including wheat, multigrain or millet flour. Because it is tasteless, it does not interfere with flavour. It blends equally well in savoury dishes like rotis and parathas and in sweet preparations. Whether the meal is sweet or salty, the nutritional profile is strengthened without altering the eating experience.

For households, simplicity determines sustainability. A single sachet is sufficient for the entire family for one day. It can be mixed at the time of kneading dough for breakfast, lunch or dinner. There is no need to track multiple supplements for different family members or maintain separate regimens.

In many households, the responsibility of planning daily meals is shared, but women continue to show higher rates of micronutrient deficiency. NFHS data highlights that anaemia remains significantly more prevalent among women. Biological factors such as menstruation and pregnancy increase iron and nutrient requirements, while daily pressures and irregular eating patterns often lead to compromised intake. Over time, these gaps quietly build into larger deficiencies that affect energy, immunity and overall wellbeing.

By adding micronutrients directly into shared meals, AttaVita supports the household as a unit rather than treating each member separately. Children benefit from stronger immunity. Working adults gain sustained energy. Elderly parents receive bone and nerve support. The approach simplifies preventive nutrition for the entire family.

There is also a practical economic dimension. At approximately 1500 rupees per month, the premix provides daily micronutrient coverage for an entire family. Compared to purchasing individual iron, calcium and multivitamin supplements for multiple members, this becomes a predictable monthly investment in preventive health.

India's dietary transition has widened the gap between calorie intake and nutrient sufficiency. Addressing this gap does not require dramatic lifestyle shifts. It requires consistent correction. The roti remains central to Indian meals. By fortifying this staple at the household level, AttaVita aligns everyday eating habits with modern nutritional science.

The solution to hidden hunger may not lie in radical change. It may lie in strengthening the most ordinary meal on the table.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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