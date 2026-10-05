The Runway Edit makes its Bengaluru debut, bringing fashion, culture and experiential luxury together

Shubhika Sharma, Founder & Creative Director, Papa Don’t Preach, Mahesh Kumar Gowda, Founder, The Runway Edit & QPL

Bengaluru, October 05, 2026: Bengaluru's luxury calendar acquired a new fixture on Sunday evening as The Runway Edit made its debut at Conrad Bengaluru, bringing fashion, craftsmanship, music, hospitality and fine dining together under one roof.

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Conceptualised by MKJ Entertainment, The Runway Edit has been envisioned as a premium, multi-city experiential luxury platform. Its proposition is built around the idea that contemporary luxury extends beyond individual products to encompass access, storytelling, craftsmanship and the experience surrounding them.

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For its inaugural Bengaluru edition, the platform collaborated with designer Shubhika Sharma, founder and creative force behind Mumbai-based luxury label Papa Don't Preach.

Founded in 2010, Papa Don't Preach has developed a distinctive identity through its maximalist, playful and unconventional approach to Indian fashion. Its repertoire spans luxury ready-to-wear, bridal couture and accessories, while its philosophy embraces inclusivity, equality and ethical making.

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A 16-year fashion retrospective

The centrepiece of the evening was a conceptual presentation of 30 archival, iconic and signature looks from Sharma's 16-year design journey.

Rather than a conventional seasonal showcase, the presentation offered a visual retrospective of the designer's evolving language — from colour and embellishment to silhouettes and the reinterpretation of Indian fashion references.

The opening of The Runway Edit featured Bollywood celebrity Riya Sen wearing 'The Imperial Pop'—one of the iconic looks from Papa Don't Preach's latest collection, POP PAISLEY."

While, Supermodel Reha Sukheja closed the show wearing a scintillating lehenga set “Celtic Hearts” from one of PDP’s iconic collections Bring Your Own Fairytale.

“For me, fashion has always been about creating a feeling before it becomes a garment. Papa Don’t Preach is rooted in individuality, joy and the freedom to express yourself without rules. Experiences like TRE give us the opportunity to take that world beyond the clothes—to create a space where fashion, culture and community can come together in a way that feels immersive, emotional and alive," said Shubhika Sharma, Founder & Creative Director, Papa Don’t Preach.

More than a runway

The Runway Edit was designed to extend the luxury experience beyond fashion. Approximately 250 HNIs, UHNIs, global entrepreneurs, investors and cultural influencers attended the invitation-only evening. Luxury partners were integrated into the event through curated activations, allowing guests to experience their products and stories within the broader narrative.

The partner ecosystem included KNS Infrastructure as Presenting Sponsor, iUSTUS as Luxury Living Partner, XTRA SQFT as Real Estate Experience Partner, Shakti Autocars as Luxury Automobile Partner, Diageo as Celebration Partner, Stok Beers as Chill Partner and Radio City as Radio Partner.

Music added another layer to the evening, with Indian classical artist and music director Anoop Shankar performing live.

An ambition beyond Bengaluru

For founder Mahesh Kumar Gowda, the launch represented the beginning of a larger proposition. Mahesh Kumar founder of The Runway Edit and Queens Premier League, has more than two decades of entrepreneurial experience and has built platforms that bring together entrepreneurs, cultural talent, influencers and brands.

“We are extremely excited to bring The Runway Edit to life. It is a first-of-its-kind concept in the country, and we are happy to create a platform that brings together premium fashion, designers and an exclusive HNI and UHNI audience,” he said.

Mahesh has also expressed an ambition to take The Runway Edit to other Indian cities and develop it into a national platform.

KN Surendra, Founder, KNS Infrastructure said, “It is a matter of great pleasure for us to be associated with The Runway Edit as the Title Sponsor. We have had a successful association with Mahesh Kumar Gowda and the Queens Premier League in the past, and that experience has given us great confidence in his vision and ability to create impactful events. The league witnessed an impressive reach of over 1 billion views, which created strong visibility for our brand and had a positive impact on our sales.”

He added, we are delighted to continue our association with Mahesh Kumar Gowda and be part of The Runway Edit as the Title Sponsor. We look forward to continuing this journey together.

The Bengaluru debut offered a glimpse of that larger proposition: a luxury property where fashion provides the visual centrepiece, while music, conversation, hospitality, craftsmanship and fine dining complete the experience.

For a city whose luxury landscape continues to evolve, The Runway Edit arrived with a timely proposition. The future of luxury may not be defined solely by what one owns. It may be defined by what one gets to experience.

For more information please contact Mr. Panchakshari @ panchakshari@qplindia.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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