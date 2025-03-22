The "Sanjhi Sanjh Connect Abhinandan" Program Strengthens Generational Bonds: Actor Anang Desai Participated

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 22: HARIKRIT, in association with Bharat Vikas Parishad, organised a warm and emotional event, "Sanjhi Sanjh Connect Abhinandan", in New Delhi, aimed at paying tribute to the wisdom of elders and strengthening the bond between generations. The event saw eminent dignitaries, artists and members of civil society gather to recognise and uphold the values of respect, dialogue and inclusion of older citizens in the social mainstream.

Held on March 21 at the NCUI Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi, the event was honoured by prominent personalities such as the renowned actor Anang Desai; Prof. Dr Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University; and Mrs Jyotika Kalra is Ex-Member NHRC. The presence of these personalities lent a touch of distinction to the event, reiterating the significance of community and cultural values.

Delivering the address on the occasion, Rajeev Anand, President of Harikrit, thanked the huge response the initiative has been receiving. "This is a matter of pride for us. We feel that each interaction with our elderly is a chance to learn valuable lessons in life. The 'Saanjhi Saanjh' initiative aims at providing platforms for such interactions," said Anand. His words repeated the very heart of the mission of the programme--to create a culture of respectful exchange and serious dialogue between the generations.

Indian actor Anang Desai, who has been famous for his versatility in acting in Indian films and television, also contributed his ideas during the occasion. He praised the efforts of Harikrit to return the elderly to prominence in a rapidly changing world. "We are in times where very frequently the elderly get lost in the midst of changing technology and lifestyles. Programs such as these encourage us to slow down and reconnect with the people who have formed us and our society," Desai added.

Prof. Dr Mahesh Verma stressed the significance of empowering old people. 'Saanjhi Saanjh' is a very beautiful concept because it promotes the elderly playing an active role in society. We pay greater respect to parents and seniors in India than any other country does," he stated.

NHRC ex-member Jyotika Kalra emphasized the legal and ethical obligation of society toward its elderly.

A video message from Shri Suresh Jain, National Organising Secretary, Bharat Vikas Parishad, was shared in his absence, which emphasised motivating youth to be sensitive and caring towards senior citizens. The "Saanjhi Saanjh Connect Abhinandan Program" also included cultural performances and the life stories and achievements of senior citizens. The ambiance was one of appreciation, learning, and respect for each other, as the participants had conversations on how society could become more inclusive and sympathetic towards its ageing population.

Harikrit premiered a film that talks about the emotional and vulnerable side of our senior citizens, 'A Muffled Silence - Ye Aawazein'.

In the process of creating reading content for senior consumption, the galaxy released the fourth edition of 'Saanjhi Saanjh', a short story collection authored by Dr JV Manisha Bajaj.

As the event drew to a close, Sh. DK Bajaj, Sh. Tarsem Antil, Dr. JV Manisha Bajaj, Smt. Vijay Laxmi Sinha, Pallavi Bhardwaj and Sh. Krishna Rao thanked the attendees and floated a drive that induced a renewed commitment to honouring and supporting the elderly with a motto: "Let's sow some goodness to reap some love.

