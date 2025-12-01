The School of Raya Becomes IB Continuum School in Record Time and Welcomes Imperial College’s STEMathon

Bengaluru, India – 1st November, 2025 The School of Raya has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming an authorised IB Continuum School in record time, completing the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP) within a single year. This milestone was made possible because our teachers brought dedication, our academic teams worked with remarkable perseverance, and our Rayots demonstrated their learning with confidence at every stage of the authorisation process.

This achievement coincided with the School of Raya hosting Imperial College London’s flagship STEMathon 2025 India Edition on 22–23 November, serving as the official event partner for the national finale. The two-day event brought together high-school innovators from across India for immersive, inquiry-driven STEM exploration aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Participation From Leading Schools Across India More than 20 premier schools representing diverse boards—including IB, IBDP, CBSE, CAIE, and IGCSE—participated. Schools from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Gurugram were part of the finale, highlighting the national prominence of the STEMathon and the growing appetite among students for platforms that blend creativity, STEM thinking, and real-world problem-solving.

The School of Raya’s Role as Event Host As host, the School of Raya facilitated the programme across its 9-acre campus, activating our classrooms. Raya’s faculty and student teams coordinated seamless engagement across both days, supporting workshops, mentoring sessions, and student-led prototyping. The experience reflected Raya’s philosophy of enabling students to explore and question freely, staying true to our belief that learning is dynamic, lived, and continually evolving.

Leadership Statements Dr. Suneel, Founder, The School of Raya: “Hosting Imperial College London’s STEMathon at Raya felt especially meaningful this year, as it coincided with our achievement of the full IB Continuum authorization in record time. When students are given the space to think freely, to question, and to build, they naturally move toward deeper understanding. That is the essence of the IB Continuum, and the kind of environment we want every child at Raya to grow up in, where learning flows across ideas, disciplines, and the world around them.” Ms. Sailaja Vittaldev, Head of School: “Events like the STEMathon remind us that science is not confined to textbooks. It thrives in our curiosity, in our classrooms, and in the questions we dare to ask. Hosting the STEMathon allowed us to celebrate inquiry, imagination, and purposeful learning on a national platform.” About The School of Raya The School of Raya is an IB Continuum School authorised by the International Baccalaureate® (PYP, MYP, DP) in Bengaluru, India. Spread across a 9-acre campus, the school offers dedicated makerspaces, innovation zones, collaborative studios, and open learning areas, along with 29+ sports offerings and inclusive facilities.

Our personalised learning environment, with a student–teacher ratio of 12:1, fosters inquiry, meaningful engagement, and interdisciplinary exploration. At Raya, we believe learning should flow seamlessly across subjects, ideas, and the world around each child, nurturing curiosity, creativity, and holistic development.

About Imperial College London Imperial College London is a world-leading university renowned for excellence in science, engineering, medicine, and design. The STEMathon initiative is part of Imperial’s global commitment to nurturing young innovators through hands-on exploration, interdisciplinary thinking, and real-world problem-solving.

Media Contact: Richa Dwivedi Head of Marketing, The School of Raya Email: [ hom@theschoolofraya.com ] Phone: [ 8860360846 ] The School of Raya, Hennur Bagalur Road, Dasanayakanahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka - 562149, India

