The Secret Behind Winning the T20 World Cup - Royal Stag Reveals the #RS Code in partnership with Rohit Sharma and Paddy Upton

The campaign decodes success through the lens of four principles— and invites fans to discover their own traits of success through an AI powered tool.

At a time when cricket fever is at its peak, Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water has unveiled the Royal Stag Code of Large (#RS Code), a first-of-its-kind, data-backed initiative with brand ambassador and former team India captain Rohit Sharma and Mental Conditioning coach Paddy Upton that goes beyond celebrating success to decoding it.

Rohit Sharma, the only Indian to win two ICC T20 World Cups, embodies fearless individuality and success - living life his own way, authentic and perfectly aligned with Royal Stag’s philosophy of living it large.

The #RSCode is the outcome of an in-depth data analysis of Rohit Sharma’s career using data science combined with Royal Stag’s brand ethos centered around celebrating the philosophy of Living in the moment and Living it Large. The process unearthed 4 unique personality traits that lay the foundation of decoding Success, the manifestation of which would be unique to every individual.

The four defining traits consistently underpin Rohit’s success — traits that are a true reflection of Royal Stag’s long-standing philosophy.

To bring credibility to the whole initiative, the campaign features Paddy Upton, who anchors the initiative as a subject-matter expert, translating performance data into meaningful insights.

This RS Code is built on four traits — Selfless, where team success always outweighs personal milestones; Driven, where every moment is celebrated and is seen as the stepping stone for a new beginning; Fearless, which tests one’s ability to adapt to higher responsibilities and Inspiring, where one’s leadership is not only motivational but contagious. Together, these form the Royal Stag Code of Large, #RSCode, a philosophy that transcends beyond cricket and applies to life.

The RS Code is brought to life through a phased, digital-first campaign designed to build intrigue and engagement. It began with a teaser by Rohit Sharma and Paddy Upton, which sparked curiosity around the RS Code, followed by the official reveal through a high-impact Talk show between Rohit Sharma, Paddy Upton hosted by Vikram Sathe. It seamlessly blends data-backed insights with storytelling and real moments, including a surprise appearance by Suryakumar Yadav that reinforces the ‘Inspiring’ trait of the RS Code.

The campaign is powered by an innovative AI-driven #RSCode Finder that invites audiences to discover their own personalised Code of Large. By answering a few simple questions, consumers can decode their unique code, which is then revealed through a personalised video message from Rohit Sharma - creating a highly engaging and personal brand experience.

Speaking about the campaign, Debasree Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Royal Stag, as a partner of ICC, allows us to deliver a truly “Live it large” experience to die-hard cricket fans everywhere. This year, we are giving each fan the power to craft their own Live It Large Story through this unique AI platform that integrates with the brand’s commitment to relishing every moment in their journey to success. The Royal Stag Code brings our ‘Live It Large’ philosophy to life in a meaningful way. By decoding Rohit Sharma’s success through a data-driven approach, we are empowering individuals to follow their own path to success and live life large.”

Discover the #RSCODE. Watch the film here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rbmnC8DhfM&t=1s

Decode your Royal Stag Code of Large at:

https://royalstagliveitlarge.com/

About Royal Stag

Seagram’s Royal Stag is the flagship brand of Pernod Ricard India. Royal Stag has been a consistent star since launch, and a brand quite often credited to have changed the rules of the game. It is for the young, daring, confident, progressive, and inspiring individuals who embody self-belief. The brand has been inspiring the youth of India through its communication around the philosophy of “It’s Our Life. We Live It Large.”

About Pernod Ricard India

Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA and is a fast-growing multinational alcohol beverage company delivering quality products to its consumers across the country. With leading brands in each category, Pernod Ricard holds one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry led by Seagram’s whiskies such as Royal Stag, Royal Stag Barrel Select, Blenders Pride, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers and a wide range of International premium brands that include Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Jameson Irish whiskey. Some of the eminent brands in white spirits category include ABSOLUT vodka, Jacob’s Creek and Campo Viejo wines, Martell cognac, Beefeater and Monkey 47 gin, Kahlúa and Malibu liqueurs, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagne. Pernod Ricard India is recognized as an industry leader with various recognitions and achievements that help the company deliver quality products to consumers. Seagram’s whiskies are exported to 28+ countries across the world. Pernod Ricard India is a socially responsible organization with a strong belief to strengthen corporate citizen by addressing social, economic and environmental sustainability in all key states.

To View The Image, Click on The Link Below:

Rohit Sharma unveils the Royal Stag Code of Large, decoding the traits behind T20 World Cup success.

