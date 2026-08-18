DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / The Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2026: Indian Air Force Announces the 2nd Edition of the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2026

The Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2026: Indian Air Force Announces the 2nd Edition of the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:23 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 18: The Indian Air Force proudly announces the 2nd Edition of the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon, to be held on 04th October 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. More than a sporting event, the marathon is a national tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Param Vir Chakra, the only Indian Air Force officer to be awarded the nation's highest gallantry award.

Advertisement

During the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Flying Officer Sekhon displayed extraordinary courage at Srinagar Air Base, taking on six Pakistani Sabre jets single-handedly in his Folland Gnat. His supreme sacrifice, unmatched leadership, and unwavering devotion to duty continue to inspire generations of Indians. Born in 1943 in Ludhiana, Punjab, he inherited a proud family tradition of serving the nation, was commissioned as a Pilot Officer in 1967, and laid down his life defending the skies of Srinagar in 1971, earning the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Advertisement

The marathon offers race categories for every participant, including the 21.1K Half Marathon, a certified route through the iconic boulevards around India Gate, along with the 10K and 5K runs, celebrating fitness, patriotism, and community participation.

The event will feature the breathtaking Akashganga Skydiving Show, where the Indian Air Force's elite skydiving team will descend into the stadium, followed by a grand Award Ceremony, where the Chief of Air Staff will present cash prizes, medals, and trophies to the winners.

Advertisement

Building on the phenomenal success of its inaugural edition, which witnessed over 45,000 participants across 46 locations nationwide, the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon returns with an even stronger message--honouring the heroes who safeguard our skies while inspiring every citizen to embrace fitness, unity, and national pride. Every stride taken on 04th October will be a salute to the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force.

For Registration: https://sekhoniafmarathon.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts