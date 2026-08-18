The Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2026: Indian Air Force Announces the 2nd Edition of the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2026

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New Delhi [India], August 18: The Indian Air Force proudly announces the 2nd Edition of the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon, to be held on 04th October 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. More than a sporting event, the marathon is a national tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Param Vir Chakra, the only Indian Air Force officer to be awarded the nation's highest gallantry award.

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During the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Flying Officer Sekhon displayed extraordinary courage at Srinagar Air Base, taking on six Pakistani Sabre jets single-handedly in his Folland Gnat. His supreme sacrifice, unmatched leadership, and unwavering devotion to duty continue to inspire generations of Indians. Born in 1943 in Ludhiana, Punjab, he inherited a proud family tradition of serving the nation, was commissioned as a Pilot Officer in 1967, and laid down his life defending the skies of Srinagar in 1971, earning the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

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The marathon offers race categories for every participant, including the 21.1K Half Marathon, a certified route through the iconic boulevards around India Gate, along with the 10K and 5K runs, celebrating fitness, patriotism, and community participation.

The event will feature the breathtaking Akashganga Skydiving Show, where the Indian Air Force's elite skydiving team will descend into the stadium, followed by a grand Award Ceremony, where the Chief of Air Staff will present cash prizes, medals, and trophies to the winners.

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Building on the phenomenal success of its inaugural edition, which witnessed over 45,000 participants across 46 locations nationwide, the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon returns with an even stronger message--honouring the heroes who safeguard our skies while inspiring every citizen to embrace fitness, unity, and national pride. Every stride taken on 04th October will be a salute to the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force.

For Registration: https://sekhoniafmarathon.in/

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