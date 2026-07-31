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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: The Shri Ram Universal School (TSUS), Bengaluru, celebrated Founder's Day with great enthusiasm and reverence, marking the occasion with a memorable programme that reflected the institution's values, achievements, and vibrant spirit.

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The celebration commenced with a Guard of Honour, extending a warm and respectful welcome to the distinguished guests. The principal graciously welcomed the Chief Guest, Dr. Sunitha Rao, Guest of Honour, Ms. Sudha Santhanam, along with other esteemed dignitaries, setting the tone for the event.

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The programme featured captivating music and dance performances by the students from across all the grades and a special performance by Tanvishri from Grade 3A, whose talent, creativity, and dedication enthralled the audience and added colour to the celebration.

A special felicitation ceremony was held to honour Chief Guest Dr. Sunitha Rao, Guest of Honour Ms. Sudha Santhanam, and Founder Staff Member Ms. Ankita Karkhanis for their invaluable contributions and inspiring presence. Their achievements and commitment continue to motivate the school community.

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The gathering was further enriched by inspiring addresses from the Director, Dr. B. Poornima Reddy, and the Managing Director, Mr. Ajitesh Basani, who reflected on the school's remarkable journey, acknowledged the efforts of the staff and students, and encouraged everyone to continue striving for excellence while upholding the institution's vision and values.

The Founder's Day celebration concluded on a note of gratitude and pride, leaving everyone inspired to carry forward the legacy of excellence and service established by the founders. It was truly a memorable occasion that celebrated the school's heritage, accomplishments, and aspirations for the future.

About The Shri Ram Universal School (TSUS), Bengaluru

The Shri Ram Universal School (TSUS), Bengaluru is committed to nurturing young minds through a balanced approach to academics, creativity, values, and experiential learning. Located in Jakkur, Bengaluru. The school follows the philosophy of "The Shri Way," focusing on holistic development that goes beyond classroom education. With a strong emphasis on life skills, sports, co-curricular activities, and integrated learning, TSUS creates an environment where students are encouraged to explore their potential, build confidence, and develop into compassionate and responsible individuals. The school's learner-centric approach, modern infrastructure, and commitment to excellence make it a preferred destination for quality education in Bengaluru.

Website - https://www.tsusbengaluru.com/

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