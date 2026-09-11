The Silent Decade by Odds Longevity Brings Together Leading Medical Voices to Decode the Foundation of Longevity

The Years Before Symptoms Appear Aren't Silent. They're Measurable.

In an unprecedented initiative bringing together top medical leadership to address the pre-symptomatic windows of chronic illness, ODDS Longevity today announced ‘The Silent Decade: Quantifying Health, Performance & Longevity.’ This closed-door, invite-only gathering will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in New Delhi.

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Long before a diagnosis arrives, the body is already telling a measurable story. The 30s and 40s often mark a critical decade when underlying shifts in metabolic and mechanical health begin to take shape, quietly, without visible symptoms. This is the ‘Silent Decade’, and it is here that early insight into your body's trajectory can make the difference between managing disease later and rewriting its course now.

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That premise will anchor the afternoon: clinical science, data-driven insights and everyday lifestyle solutions brought into a single conversation about what actually builds a longer, healthier life. The symposium will feature leading cardiologists, endocrinologists and orthopaedists alongside specialists in nutrition, sports science, movement, Pilates, performance and emerging biohacking practices. A deliberately wide lens addressing the foundation of longevity. If you’re interested in longevity and preventive health, Inquire more at bit.ly/46bY7YJ The afternoon is built around two key longevity discussions: • The first, ODDS MAQ™: The Mechanical Health Conversation, will be led by Padma Shri awardee Dr Ashok Rajgopal, Chairman of Orthopaedics at Medanta, alongside Clinical Exercise Physiologist and Sports Scientist Asad Hussain. The discussion will explore how mechanical ageing can be quantified and identify subtle losses in strength, movement and functional capacity long before they progress toward disability.

• The second, ODDS AXION™: The Cardiometabolic Conversation will turn to the gap between being clinically ‘within range’ and being individually optimal. The panel will bring together Padma Shri Dr Praveen Chandra, Chairman of Cardiology at Medanta; Dr Dheeraj Kapoor, Director of Endocrinology at Artemis Hospitals; Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dang's Lab; and Founder of Odds Longevity, Asad Hussain.

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• The third, Wellness Panel: Lifestyle Solutions and the evolving role of holistic wellbeing and longevity in enabling people to live better and healthier lives. The panel will bring together Biohacker Tanya Malik Chawla. Wellness Expert Mini Shastri and Founder of ODDS Longevity, Asad Hussain.

Where the first conversation asks how well the body still moves, the second asks how well it still runs. Together making the case that longevity isn't defined by any single metric, but by the interplay of medical health, nutrition, movement, recovery and daily lifestyle choices.

A central highlight of the symposium will be ‘From Data to Outcomes,’ a clinical case study showcasing how early physiological changes can be measured through ODDS’s proprietary QHP™ and translated into measurable, real-world outcomes.

Asad Hussain notes, “The foundation of modern longevity medicine rests on identifying physiological shifts long before they express as disease. ‘The Silent Decade’ represents that crucial timeframe where proactive measurement can fundamentally alter health trajectories.” Through these conversations and clinical insights, the symposium aims to move the dialogue from reactive treatment toward a more precise, outcome-driven approach to longevity science. One where prevention is grounded in data rather than guesswork.

The symposium will conclude with high tea, networking and live longevity assessments, offering attendees an opportunity to engage with the ideas discussed and experience measurable approaches to longevity firsthand.

ABOUT ODDS instagram.com/oddslongevity ODDS is an AI-driven longevity and performance ecosystem that integrates movement, metabolism, recovery, and lifestyle into a unified system. Odds track 60+ biomarkers per to design personalised protocols as per individual’s health goals around their lifestyle. At the helm of Odds lies a team of medical-certified experts, doctors, pathologists, clinical exercise physiologists, sports scientists, recovery specialists, and human performance coaches led by founder, Asad Hussain a Clinical Exercise Physiologist and Sports Scientist from Manchester, a Lifestyle and Wellness Coach, and Harvard Medical School-certified professional, with two decades of experience working with high-performance individuals. By aligning behaviour with biology in the Indian context, Odds delivers personalised protocols focused on sustained health, performance, and longevity. It is now trusted by young founders, seasoned entrepreneurs, C-suite executives and even Padma Shri awardee doctors.

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