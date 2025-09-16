The Silent Suffering: Dr. Jyoti Bansal on Why Most People Miss Early Kidney Disease Warning Signs

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 16: Kidney disease creeps up quietly. Unlike chest pain that sends you rushing to the emergency room, kidney problems develop over the years while you feel fine. This makes early detection tricky but essential.

Dr. Jyoti Bansal, a urologist and kidney transplant surgeon in Jaipur, sees what happens when people wait too long. "We see many patients only when swelling, breathlessness, or severe weakness starts," he says. "By then, treatment gets much harder."

Symptoms People Brush Off

Early kidney disease symptoms seem minor. Foamy urine that doesn't go away means protein is leaking from your kidneys. Mild swelling around your eyes in the morning gets blamed on bad sleep or getting older.

Blood pressure that's hard to control, waking up at night to urinate, feeling tired all the time, poor appetite, or nausea - people ignore these changes because they happen slowly.

"Don't dismiss small changes," Dr. Bansal warns. "Notice foamy urine. Notice swelling. Your kidneys are trying to tell you something."

Who Needs to Worry Most

Some people face higher risks. Diabetes and high blood pressure damage the tiny blood vessels in your kidneys. Being overweight, having heart problems, or having kidney disease in your family makes things worse.

Dr. Bansal tells patients with family kidney problems to start getting checked by age 30-35, sometimes earlier.

Tests That Catch Problems Early

Checking your kidney health doesn't require expensive scans. You need basic blood work to see how well your kidneys filter waste, a urine test to check for protein, blood pressure readings, and tests for blood sugar and cholesterol.

These tests cost much less than dialysis or kidney transplants later.

"Early action is the easiest, safest, and most affordable way to save your kidneys and your life," Dr. Bansal explains.

Kidney disease affects millions of people, but many don't know they have it until serious damage occurs. Regular testing catches problems when treatment still works well and costs less.

Protecting your kidneys starts with paying attention to subtle changes and getting checked once a year if you're at risk.

About Dr. Jyoti Bansal

