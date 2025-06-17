NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: When you think of comfort-tech in India, The Sleep Company is leading the revolution -- blending science, innovation, and deep consumer understanding to transform sleep into an elevated experience. The brand has now marked a major milestone with the opening of its 150th store, located in Mumbai, with Indian actor Raashii Khanna gracing the launch as the guest of honour. As it deepens its presence in over 45 cities, The Sleep Company continues to build one of India's most immersive and accessible comfort-tech networks.

From a digital-first startup in 2019 to a household name in just five years, The Sleep Company has reimagined the sleep category with its patented SmartGRID® technology, fast-growing omnichannel presence, and a loyal base of over 10 Lakh+ customers. With an ARR of Rs. 600 crore and a strong foothold across metro and emerging cities alike, the brand has firmly established itself as one of India's fastest growing mattress and comfort-tech players.

Driven by real consumer insights, The Sleep Company's expansion is rooted in one clear trend -- today's consumers want more than convenience; they want experiential buying. In a high-involvement category like sleep, where comfort is subjective and nuanced, people increasingly seek the ability to touch, feel, and try before they trust. This need has shaped the brand's premium Experience Centre format, where every store is designed not just to sell, but to demonstrate the science behind great sleep.

The newly launched store brings to life the brand's signature Sleep Labs, featuring interactive demos like Pressure and Heat Mapping Tests that compare SmartGRID® with traditional memory foam. These aren't just product trials -- they're transformative experiences that educate consumers on the future of comfort.

Priyanka Salot & Harshil Salot, Co-founders, The Sleep Company said, "The 150th store marks a meaningful milestone in our journey -- not just in terms of numbers, but in the growing shift we're seeing in how India approaches sleep and comfort. When we started The Sleep Company, our goal was to make cutting-edge comfort technology available to every household -- not just online, but in a way people could truly experience. With each store, we're bringing that vision closer to reality."

They further added, "Consumers today are more informed, more curious, and more willing to invest in products that improve their everyday lives -- and we see that reflected in the way they engage with our SmartGRID® innovation. This expansion is a response to that demand. It allows us to meet people where they are -- in cities big and small -- and give them the confidence to choose better sleep, through spaces designed around experience, education, and trust. We're excited about what lies ahead as we continue to build the future of comfort-tech in India."

Raashii Khanna, Indian Actor, also shared her experience, "Good sleep isn't a luxury -- it's essential to how we show up in life every day. That's why I'm so excited to be part of this milestone with The Sleep Company. Their focus on science-backed comfort, is something I genuinely admire. It's a brand that blends elegance with purpose -- just like how I approach my craft -- and I'm proud to be associated with a mission that's helping people across the country rest better, live better, and dream bigger."

With a bold vision to expand over 1 lakh sq. ft. of premium retail space by FY25, and a growing presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, The Sleep Company is solidifying its position as India's most trusted comfort-tech brand. As the lines between wellness and lifestyle continue to blur, the brand aims to meet the evolving needs of a new generation -- one that prioritizes both innovation and well-being.

The Sleep Company is Asia's first and only provider of SmartGRID technology, revolutionizing sleep and sitting solutions. As one of India's fastest-growing brands, it is reshaping both the direct-to-consumer (D2C) and omnichannel landscapes while driving innovation in the mattress industry. Founded by the visionary couple Priyanka and Harshil Salot, The Sleep Company began as a pursuit of scientifically supported mattresses and has evolved into a brand dedicated to enhancing consumers' sleeping and sitting experiences.

The company offers premium products in diverse comfort categories resulting from meticulous research that stands light years ahead of competitors, with technology rooted in cutting-edge developments in material science and sleep science. Initially adopting a purely D2C model, The Sleep Company has since transitioned into an omnichannel powerhouse. In June 2022, the company marked its foray into offline retail with the launch of its first store in Bangalore, and currently has over 150+ stores.

By enhancing discoverability and streamlining supply chains, The Sleep Company consistently delivers a distinctive value proposition with accessible premium products. After securing INR 13.4 crore in pre-Series A, and INR 177 crore in a Series B round led by Premji Invest and Fireside Ventures, the Company has now secured INR 184 crore in Series C funding.

