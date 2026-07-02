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New Delhi [India], July 2: From the rich culinary traditions of South India to the vibrant food culture of North India, authentic regional flavours are finding a new generation of admirers. As diners increasingly seek cuisine rooted in heritage, quality, and authenticity, South Indian food is experiencing a remarkable revival. Among the brands leading this transformation is Sambar Ritual, bringing the timeless taste of traditional South Indian kitchens to modern dining experiences.

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India's food service industry is undergoing a seismic shift. South Indian cuisine - one of the world's oldest and most sophisticated culinary traditions is emerging as one of the fastest growing food categories across North and West India. And in Gurugram, the restaurant defining this movement is Sambar Ritual, already rated the city's top South Indian fine dining destination in just a year and a half of operations. The Indian food service market is projected to cross ₹7.76 lakh crore by 2028, growing at nearly 9% CAGR and South Indian restaurants in metros like Delhi, Mumbai and Pune are reporting revenue growth of 15 to 20 percent year on year - well above the segment average. Sambar Ritual's trajectory in Gurugram mirrors and exceeds this trend, having built one of the most loyal dining communities in Delhi-NCR in a remarkably short time.

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A Cuisine Older Than Most Civilisations

To understand why South Indian food is having its moment and why Sambar Ritual resonates so deeply, it helps to appreciate the cuisine's extraordinary history. South Indian culinary traditions date back over 2,000 years, with references to elaborate food preparations in ancient Tamil Sangam literature from as early as 300 BCE. These texts describe feasts of rice, lentils, tamarind, pepper and coconut - ingredients central to the cuisine today reflecting a culinary continuity almost without parallel in the world.

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The cuisine spans five distinct regional identities - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, each shaped by unique geography, trade routes and cultural influences. What unites them is a shared philosophy: food as nourishment for body and spirit, governed by Ayurveda and seasonal eating. Long before "superfood" entered the global vocabulary, South Indian kitchens were fermenting batter for gut health, cooking with turmeric for its anti-inflammatory properties and balancing meals across six tastes. It is this living philosophy that Sambar Ritual has embraced at its core, bringing ancient culinary wisdom into a modern fine dining context.

The Northern Awakening and the Gap Sambar Ritual Filled

For decades, South Indian food in North and West India meant the ubiquitous dosa-idli-vada at modest udupi style restaurants. That picture is changing rapidly. A 2023 National Restaurant Association of India report placed South Indian cuisine among the top three most searched food categories on major delivery platforms in Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Zomato and Swiggy data revealed that searches for "South Indian fine dining" in North Indian metros grew by over 40 percent between 2021 and 2023. Sambar Ritual's consistent top ratings on these platforms in Gurugram are a direct reflection of surging demand meeting an experience that genuinely delivers.

Yet despite this appetite, fewer than three percent of fine dining restaurants in Delhi-NCR specialise in South Indian cuisine. A 2024 Technopak Advisors survey found that over 68 percent of premium diners in Delhi and Mumbai wanted a dedicated South Indian fine dining experience, yet fewer than 15 percent had access to one they considered truly excellent. Sambar Ritual identified this gap, entered it boldly and has since come to define it becoming the answer discerning diners in Gurugram point to when asked where South Indian cuisine can be experienced at its finest.

The Vision Behind Sambar Ritual

Sambar Ritual was founded by Munish Ohri, Shikhar Kohli, Saurabh Mandhwani, and Bhavna Mehra - four entrepreneurs whose collective experience across luxury retail, consumer brands and finance gave the venture a rare combination of cultural depth and business rigour. It all started with Munish Ohri's lifelong love for South Indian food, Saurabh's south Indian family heritage and Shikhar and Bhavna's desire for a traditional vegetarian fine dining play in a modern avatar. For all 4 of them, Sambar Ritual was never a business plan, it was a dream they had carried for years. They always wanted to open a dine in restaurant where guests could experience authentic South Indian food in its truest form, surrounded by the traditional vibe, emotion and feeling that makes this cuisine so deeply personal. A place where the aromas, the music, the decor, and the warmth would transport every guest straight to the heart of South India whether they had grown up with this food or were discovering it for the very first time.

To bring that vision to life, all four of them joined hands and brought the operational expertise, creative vision, and commercial discipline needed to execute at the highest level. Together, they built Sambar Ritual into a restaurant that feels both deeply personal and impressively well executed, a brand that resonates with guests on multiple levels, as a culinary discovery, a cultural experience, and a place that simply feels special every single time.

At Sambar Ritual, the menu travels the full geography of South India's culinary map from the royal kitchens of Mysore and the spice routes of the Malabar Coast, to the rice paddies of the Kaveri delta and the fishing villages of the Coromandel Coast. Every dish is a conversation between tradition and craft, prepared with ingredients sourced with intention and techniques that honour generations of culinary knowledge. The result is a dining experience that feels simultaneously ancient and entirely contemporary, a balance only Sambar Ritual has achieved with such consistent success in this market.

The Road Ahead

The trajectory is unambiguously upward. As culinary curiosity deepens and pride in India's food heritage grows louder, South Indian cuisine is poised for sustained growth especially at the premium end. Sambar Ritual is not simply riding this wave it is helping create it. By proving that South Indian food commands the same reverence as any of the world's great culinary traditions, Sambar Ritual has given a 2,000-year-old cuisine the contemporary home it always deserved. In just a year and a half, it has become Gurugram's most celebrated South Indian dining destination. If that is what the beginning looks like, the story ahead promises to be extraordinary.

Sambar Ritual is Gurugram's top-rated South Indian fine dining restaurant. For reservations, contact Sambar Ritual directly.

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