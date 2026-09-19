The Southern Bypass Comes of Age: Srijan Realty Launches Orizon to Anchor South Kolkata’s Urban Renaissance

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 19: The Southern Bypass has systematically evolved from a peripheral transit route into one of South Kolkata’s most closely watched residential and lifestyle corridors. This transformation represents a fundamental shift in Kolkata’s urban geography, where infrastructure investment, demographic shifts, and patient real estate vision have converged to create a self-sustaining ecosystem. Today, the corridor is defined not by isolated housing projects, but by a cohesive network of planned communities, integrated amenities, and increasingly sustainability-conscious developments.

Advertisement

From Connectivity to a Complete Urban Ecosystem

Advertisement

The evolution of the Southern Bypass began with structural movement. By functioning as a natural extension of the EM Bypass, the corridor successfully knit southern micro-markets into Kolkata’s wider commercial geography, allowing for the assembly of larger land parcels than were available in the legacy core.

As travel times to the central business district and IT hubs compressed, the nature of homebuyer demand matured. The focus expanded beyond the square footage of an apartment to the surrounding ecosystem: schools, healthcare, organized retail, and usable open space. This supporting social infrastructure has matured in step with the housing stock, transforming the Southern Bypass into an established urban destination that commands steady capital appreciation of approximately 8.7% year-on-year.

Advertisement

A 15-Year Development Arc

No single developer builds a corridor, but sustained presence over time leaves a visible imprint. Over the past decade and a half, Srijan Realty’s footprint along the Southern Bypass has mirrored the changing ambitions of the region.

- 2011 | Sherwood Estate: Established proof of concept for large-scale, planned community living along the Bypass.

- 2015 | WoodSquare Mall: Introduced an organized commercial and retail anchor, elevating the everyday lifestyle quotient of the micro-market.

- 2023 | Ozone: Marked a shift toward eco-conscious premium living with an IGBC Gold-certified enclave built around biophilic design.

- 2024 | Southwinds: Demonstrated that amenity-rich, self-contained mega townships could thrive beyond the traditional city center.

- 2026 | Nirvana: Addressed the demand for low-density privacy and architectural distinction through high end bungalows.

- Ongoing | Botanica: Focuses on the next generation of homebuyer preferences with a nature-centric development designed around wellness and open space.

Orizon: The Next Chapter of the Corridor

As land values rise and urban density increases, development priorities are shifting from how much can be built to how well a community can live within that built environment. Srijan Realty’s latest launch, Orizon, serves as the next architectural milestone for the corridor, directly responding to this changing equation.

Located on B.C. Roy Road in Jagaddal with dual access points off the Southern EM Bypass, the 8.3-acre development comprises six high-rise towers housing 702 residences. Prioritizing space and natural light, roughly 80 percent of the site has been retained as open area—an unusually low-density ratio for a development integrated so closely into the city.

The planning of Orizon introduces forward-looking benchmarks for Kolkata’s residential real estate:

- Inclusive, Barrier-Free Design: Anticipating the realities of India’s multigenerational households, Orizon incorporates wheelchair access ramps, Braille and voice-enabled lift controls, wide lift cabins, and designated accessible common areas to ensure equal access for aging parents and differently-abled family members.

- IGBC Platinum-Aligned Sustainability: Pre-certified for India’s highest green building rating, the development integrates solar power for common areas, organic waste management, EV charging infrastructure, and low-flow water fixtures. These integrations are projected to deliver 20 to 30 percent energy savings and 30 to 50 percent water savings over conventional construction.

- Comprehensive Lifestyle Infrastructure: A 33,000-square-foot clubhouse and a 21,000-square-foot podium-level garden anchor the community, providing multigenerational amenities ranging from sports arenas to a dedicated senior citizens’ lounge.

“Orizon reflects how we believe Kolkata wants to live today. Homebuyers are no longer choosing between space and connectivity, or between design and responsibility — they expect all of it together. Southern EM Bypass has moved past being an emerging corridor — it is now one of South Kolkata’s defining growth engines, and we have been part of that story for over a decade. We have built Orizon as a community first, planned around low-density living, open space, and lifestyle infrastructure that we believe will hold its value well beyond the next market cycle, with inclusivity and sustainability designed into its foundations rather than added on at the end.”— Dinesh Agarwal, Director, Srijan Realty

The Southern Bypass has moved from being Kolkata’s southern edge to a defining growth engine for the city. Its next chapter will be defined by how successfully this rapid growth translates into connected, sustainable, and liveable communities.

About Srijan Realty

For over two decades, Srijan Realty has been among Eastern India’s most respected real estate developers, with a portfolio of residential communities, integrated townships, retail destinations, and commercial developments. Guided by the philosophy that “great homes are built on trust,” the company consistently focuses on design quality, customer-centric innovation, and long-term community building.

Media Contact

Deborshi Saha

AGM – Marketing & Communications, Srijan Realty

Email: deborshi@srijanrealty.in

Phone: +91 98319 57376

Corporate Address: Srijan House, 36/1A, Elgin Road, Kolkata 700020

Website: www.srijanrealty.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)