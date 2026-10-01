The Square Developed by Promoters of Lloyds Realty Achieves Prestigious Indian Green Building Council Platinum Certification

1.82 lakh sq. ft. commercial development near Mumbai Airport (T2), Andheri (E), receives the highest certification level under IGBC’s Green Buildings Rating System

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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Lloyds Realty Developers Limited, one of Mumbai’s leading real estate developer and subsidiary of Lloyds Enterprises, announced that The Square, a commercial development in Andheri East, Mumbai, has received the IGBC Green New Buildings Platinum certification from the Indian Green Building Council. The certification reflects the project’s performance across multiple environmental and building parameters, including site sustainability, water efficiency, energy efficiency, material selection and indoor environmental quality.

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The Square, a commercial hub developed by Promoters of Lloyds Realty

Spread across approximately 1.82 lakh sq. ft., The Square is a commercial development designed to cater to the evolving requirements of modern businesses and occupiers, with a focus on operational efficiency, occupant comfort and responsible resource use. The IGBC Green New Buildings Platinum rating evaluates several critical environmental parameters. These parameters include site sustainability, water conservation, energy efficiency, material selection, and indoor environmental quality. The Square incorporates features aligned with these requirements, including double-glazed curtain walls, designated outdoor AC unit spaces and a landscaped terrace. The facility uses a 100% power backup system and seven high-speed elevators designed to optimize energy loads. The project achieved 23.49% energy efficiency and 58% water conservation, contributing to its Platinum rating.

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Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Chairman and MD of Lloyds Realty Developers Limited said, “A commercial building today has to deliver more than space. It has to work harder for the businesses that occupy it — through greater efficiency, better workplace environments and infrastructure that is built to perform over the long term. The IGBC Platinum certification for The Square is a recognition of this approach. The asset was designed with a focus on resource efficiency and occupant experience, while ensuring that sustainability is integrated into the way the building functions. As we grow our commercial portfolio, our intent is to create assets that are relevant not just at the time of handover but continue to create value for occupiers over their lifecycle.”

The IGBC Platinum certification at The Square provides future enterprise tenants with a measurable standard of sustainability. The Square’s Platinum certification strengthens its positioning as a commercial asset designed around resource efficiency, occupant experience and long-term operational considerations. The building incorporates several smart technology and sustainability features, including an access control system, a parking management system by Park+, and a Building Management System (BMS) to support efficient building operations. EV charging points are available at the ground level, while solar panels contribute to energy savings. The building also incorporates waste management infrastructure, including a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and an Organic Waste Converter (OWC), further supporting responsible resource management and a resource-efficient workplace.

Lloyds Realty focuses on incorporating sustainability into its growing development portfolio. With approximately 14 million sq. ft. of planned development across residential and commercial real estate, the company is looking to integrate responsible development practices across its upcoming projects, while creating long-term value for occupants, communities and stakeholders.

About Lloyds Realty Developers Limited

Lloyds Realty Developers Limited is a Mumbai-based real estate development company and a subsidiary of Lloyds Enterprises. The company currently has a portfolio valued at over INR23,500 crore, spanning premium residential and redevelopment projects across key micro-markets. With over 3 million sq. ft. delivered and approximately 14 million sq. ft. planned development in residential and commercial real estate across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Tirupur, with landmark projects such as Pearl Residency, Lloyds Garden, and The Qube, the company is focused on building thoughtfully designed spaces that create lasting value for homeowners and communities

Formerly known as Aristo Realty Developers Ltd. and tracing its roots back over three decades, the company brings a long-standing legacy in Mumbai’s redevelopment space, including cluster redevelopment and MHADA schemes, and is currently expanding its portfolio with new launches such as The Nilayam in Goregaon (West) and Solace in Dadar (West).

Guided by Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Agarwal, Lloyds Realty Developers Limited continues to focus on quality craftsmanship, timely delivery, and sustainable urban development across India's real estate sector.

For more information, please log on to www.lloydsrealty.com

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