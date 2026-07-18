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New Delhi [India], July 18: Digital screens are playing a bigger role in India's advertising scene, giving brands new ways to connect with people in everyday settings. As companies look for more flexible, tech-focused options, digital out-of-home advertising is gaining interest.

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PickAdSpace, an adtech product from Capsdata Technologies Pvt. Ltd., is building a network of smart advertising screens and digital tools to streamline DOOH campaign management. The company aims to simplify and improve the efficiency of outdoor advertising for advertisers and screen owners.

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Making Outdoor Advertising Smarter

Sunil Kumar, ex-Intel India, founded PickAdSpace to address a major challenge in outdoor advertising: it is hard to achieve clear, measurable results from campaigns.

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The platform transforms regular advertising screens into connected digital media. Advertisers can use a central dashboard to upload ads, select locations, set budgets, schedule campaigns, track results, and make changes in real time. With features such as location targeting, dynamic pricing, and live reporting, brands have greater control and flexibility.

"Transparency is our key priority," said Sunil Kumar, Founder of PickAdSpace. "Advertisers often lack visibility into when and where their ads are displayed. We addressed this by providing exact locations and real-time playback details, allowing clients to validate any campaign at any time. Our platform also displays live machine status, so advertisers always know if a screen is on or off. We strive for maximum transparency, as it is essential for building genuine trust in this industry."

A Flexible Pay-Per-Second Model

A key feature of the platform is its pay-per-second advertising model. Instead of paying for set time slots, businesses only pay when their ads are shown. This reduces spending during downtime and provides greater flexibility in scheduling and budgeting.

"Pay-per-second advertising gives businesses a level of flexibility that has traditionally been difficult to achieve in outdoor advertising," said Sunil Kumar. "A local salon with a daily budget of just ₹1,000 can launch a campaign, target nearby locations, adjust spending in real time, and pay only when its ads are actually displayed."

Bringing Audience Measurement to DOOH

PickAdSpace also aims to help advertisers measure performance more effectively.

The company's Edge AI-powered audience measurement system provides real-time insights into who is present and what is happening on each screen. Advertisers can access these insights through the dashboard, helping them better understand how many people see their ads and how well campaigns are working.

To make it easier to track engagement, PickAdSpace has added WhatsApp-enabled QR codes to its ads. Viewers can interact with campaigns directly, so businesses can get enquiries and track customer interest from outdoor ads. The company says these interactions are checked automatically, helping advertisers measure real responses.

Building the Future of pDOOH

PickAdSpace currently operates more than 250 smart advertising screens across Kerala and plans to add 200 more soon. The company's long-term goal is to reach 1,000 screens.

The company also hopes to support industry growth through PickAdSpace Academy.

"We believe pDOOH is still in its early stages in India, and education will play a major role in its growth," said Sunil Kumar. "Through PickAdSpace Academy, we plan to train students, marketers, and advertising professionals on audience targeting, campaign optimization, measurement, and pDOOH best practices. Our objective is not just to promote PickAdSpace, but to help grow the overall pDOOH ecosystem."

By combining connected screens, audience analytics, automation, and self-service tools, PickAdSpace aims to make outdoor advertising clearer, easier to measure, and more accessible for everyone.

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