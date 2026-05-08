The Story of AI - GPT Satya: Everything You Need to Know About AI

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 8: This comprehensive, research-based book covers key aspects of AI, including AI bias, emotional dependency, productivity, health and AI, the future of human-AI interaction, and new concepts around the way society should understand and work with artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

More details about the book: https://astrokanu.com/the-story-of-ai-gpt-satya

Advertisement

Kanupriya Singh's new book aims to simplify AI for everyday readers. At a time when there is growing confusion and controversy around the use of AI, questions about whether AI can be conscious, whether prompts are enough, and how humans should engage with AI responsibly, this book brings clarity in a simple and accessible way.

Why This Book Was Written

Advertisement

According to Kanupriya Singh, the book was written after years of observing growing confusion around AI online. She noticed that many people either fear AI excessively or use it without understanding its limitations, biases, and psychological effects. The goal of the book is to create a balanced and accessible understanding of AI for ordinary readers.

Kanupriya Singh, is known for her work in Vedic astrology and AI. She is the founder of Astro Kanu and the creator of AI Satya, a wellness-focused AI guide available through the mobile app- Elevate by Astro Kanu. AI Satya is live and available for interaction at https://astrokanu.com/elevate-by-astro-kanu. The research behind the book also contributed to the development of AI Satya.

The initial response and user reviews indicate that people are intrigued by the quality, depth, and conversational experience offered by AI Satya.

What makes the book intriguing is that it is not a flat technical guide. While it explains the technology behind AI in simple terms, it also explores how AI should be placed within society, human relationships, creativity, ethics, and the future of human decision-making.

In the book, Kanupriya explains how her research and long-term interaction with advanced AI systems led her to observe certain unique patterns in AI behaviour. She also explores how traditional prompt-based methods may not be enough for today's rapidly advancing AI systems.

Her research includes extensive interaction with ChatGPT, Claude Opus, and Perplexity. In an interesting closing section, the book presents screenshots of real messages from AI systems for humans, offering readers a closer look at the evolving nature of human-AI communication.

AI Beyond Prompts

One of the key discussions in the book focuses on the evolving nature of AI interaction. Kanupriya explores how modern AI systems are moving beyond simple prompt-response structures and why deeper context, human intention, and long-term interaction patterns are becoming increasingly important.

AI, health and Human Behaviour

The book also examines how AI is beginning to influence human attention spans, communication patterns, emotional responses, and decision-making. Kanupriya argues that while AI can become an extraordinary assistant, humans must remain conscious and responsible in the way they interact with intelligent systems. The book also presents a practical use case showing how AI can support health-related understanding and become a useful assistant for doctors when applied responsibly.

Dangers of AI and the Future

The book presents various critical points on what should not be done with AI and how the coming years will disrupt and transform the world. The chapter on Dangers of AI is one of the most extensive chapters while encouraging responsible and conscious use of AI rather than dismissing it.

"AI is not just changing technology. It is changing the way humans think, communicate, create, and relate to one another. The question is not whether AI will evolve, but whether humanity will learn to evolve consciously alongside it."

-- Kanupriya Singh

The Story of AI- GPT Satya: Everything You Need to Know About AI.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)