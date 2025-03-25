The Tribune Broadband: Toyota’s eco commitment

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has strengthened its environmental stewardship, aligning with the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 to promote sustainable practices.

Luminous powers RJ Royals

Luminous Power Technologies has renewed its partnership with Rajasthan Royals for IPL 18, enhancing sustainability and promoting nationwide solar adoption.

Hop Up adventure hub

Hop Up adventure park has been inaugurated in Amritsar, offering ATV rides, go-karting and trampolines for thrill-seekers.

Saarang & Blessings

Baba Farid Law College hosted ‘Saarang & Blessings’ celebrations and honoured gold medallists from Punjabi University.

New super-specialty OPDs

HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Delhi, has opened super-specialty OPDs in Jhajjar, for ortho, gastro and onco issues.

iQOO search campaign

iQOO has launched a campaign to find a chief gaming officer for 2025 to co-create smartphones and lead its eSports vision.

CT Group hosts fashion show

CT Group recently held a fashion show showcasing innovative, sustainable collection, with awards recognising best designers and models.

PNB MetLife campaign

PNB MetLife has unveiled 'School Connect' campaign, teaching insurance and financial planning to over 4,000 schoolchildren in Himachal.

DBU VP wins national award

Dr Harsh Sadawarti, vice-president, Desh Bhagat University (DBU), has got ISRO-IIRS award for his contribution to space science programmes.

BHEL bags mega order

BHEL has won contract for setting up a 1x800 MW supercritical thermal plant in Gujarat.

Jindal hosts Milaap meet

Jindal India recently held a retailer meet ‘Milaap’ in Mandi Gobindgarh. As many as 60 retailers and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Kotak MF introduces Choti SIP

Kotak MF has launched ‘Choti SIP,’ to help more Indians start their wealth creation journey.

ICICI Pru GIFT Select

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has unveiled ICICI Pru GIFT Select, a long-term savings product offering guaranteed income and wealth creation.

Rasna Rich beverage

Rasna has introduced ‘Rasna Rich,’ a powder concentrate providing a richer, tastier drink at Rs 3 per glass.

Anant varsity placements

Anant National University has begun placements, with 55+ top companies joining the first phase.

New Daikin centres in Punjab

Daikin has launched Centres of Excellence in Amritsar and Bathinda, supporting Skill India with HVAC training and international-standard technology for better employability.

Bandhan AMC’s Vedartha

Bandhan AMC has introduced Vedartha, a new alternative investment platform offering equity and fixed-income solutions.

KRBF 2025 returns to Kasauli

Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival (KRBF) has returned to Kasauli after five years with top Indian music acts and a charitable cause for critically ill children.

Airtel’s new roaming plans

Airtel has offered affordable international roaming packs starting at Rs 133/day, ensuring seamless connectivity.