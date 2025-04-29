The Tribune Corporate Broadband: Allen shines in JEE Main

Allen Career Institute celebrated outstanding success in JEE Main 2025, with 31 students securing top-100 AIR ranks. Omprakash Behera scored a perfect 300/300, securing AIR-1.

Jalandhar runs against drugs

District Administration Jalandhar, with CT Group and partners, organised a run to unite citizens in a movement against drug abuse.

Advertisement

HUDCO celebrates 55 years

HUDCO recently marked 55 years of infrastructure service, highlighting contributions to affordable housing and unveiling digital transformation plans aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Advertisement

Asian Paints’ store launch

Asian Paints has opened its first Beautiful Homes store in Ambala, offering premium décor, innovation, and tech-enabled designer services across an 8,000 sq ft showroom.

Ather Energy IPO opens

Ather Energy’s IPO has opened for subscription with a price band of Rs 304–Rs 321 per share. Discounts for employees and bidding for anchor investors are also available.

Airtel revolutionises roaming

Airtel has unveiled India’s first unlimited international roaming plans across 189 countries and introduces a special Rs 4000 plan for long-staying NRIs.

Amazon Health initiative

Amazon India will provide free health check-ups to over 80,000 delivery associates by 2025 through medical camps offering essential healthcare services nationwide.

Godrej Professional collection

Godrej Professional has unveiled 'The Surreal Collection' and new straightening techniques, hosting workshops and a spectacular hair show in Ludhiana for 200+ salonists.

Peppa Pig show returns

Peppa Pig’s Adventure live show will be held in Chandigarh on May 10–11 at Indradhanush Auditorium Panchkula. Tickets will be available via BookMyShow.

JSW MG Hector carnival

JSW MG Motor India has launched 'Midnight Carnival' for Hector buyers with London trips, warranty extensions, and benefits worth up to Rs 4 lakh.

PNB MetLife skill centre

PNB MetLife has expanded its Samriddhi CSR initiative by opening a new skill centre in Haryana to prevent stubble burning and create rural job opportunities.

DS Group revenue milestone

DS Group has crossed Rs 10,000 crore revenue in FY25, driven by strong F&B growth, securing its spot among India’s top 15 FMCG companies.

Obesity helpline launched

Park Hospital Mohali has launched an obesity helpline (7562000000) offering free consultations to tackle rising urban obesity, alarmingly at 70% as per a Lancet study.

DBU offers scholarships

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) is offering full scholarships and jobs to Pahalgam attack victims’ families.

Indo Farm secures technology

Indo Farm Equipment has signed a major tower crane technology transfer deal with China’s Sichuan Hongsheng Heavy Machinery, boosting local manufacturing under Make in India.